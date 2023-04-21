Foods Co., the discount grocery store at 14th and Folsom streets, reopened today after being shut down by the city’s health department for a pest infestation, according to city records.

The store had been closed since Wednesday afternoon for failing an unscheduled health inspection, which noted “major” violations of prohibitions against having “insects, rodents, birds or nonservice animals” on site. The store also had violations in three other categories, including poor condition of food and food handling, improper vermin proofing or cleaning, and an improperly-maintained garbage area.

It is the first health inspection the store has failed since at least August 2020, according to records from the Department of Public Health.

On Friday, before Foods Co. reopened, the parking lot was filled with cars as employees from the store’s parent company, Kroger, addressed the problems inside. A sign in the window said the site “may reopen 3 p.m.,” and customers outside anxiously awaited the store’s reopening.

Employees declined to comment on the specifics of the closure, referring to a “safety concern.” Neither the company nor the public health department immediately responded to requests for comment.

By 2 p.m., the store had indeed re-opened.