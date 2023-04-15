All across San Francisco today, April 15, people who grew up in “the 415” will be reveling in the music, art and food that has come to define the city.

“Frisco culture is the mix — from the Chicano movement and muralism to the hyphy era and beatniks, it’s all evolved into our identity as BIPOC Frisco natives,” said Mission native and muralist Lucia Gonzalez Ippolito.

If you grew up here, 415 was probably what you repped mercilessly. In the 1940s, the 415 area code stretched from Sacramento to Bakersfield. Even before 510, 650, 408 or 707, there was the 415.

But it’s also much more than an area code. What started as a sprinkling of small parties celebrating city pride has grown into a rebellion against gentrification.

“415 Day is a borderline political rally,” said Ippolito, who has helped get the city’s event off the ground every year. The first official 415 Day was held at Dolores Park, organized by the Solidarity Forever Collective, a largely anonymous group of Black and Brown people who grew up in the city.

The first official community 415 Day. Photo courtesy Larry Dorsey, Jr.

Though there are always parties with local musicians and San Francisco natives all over the city every April 15, the SFC celebration is the most dedicated to community

“Two years before, in 2014, Alex Nieto was murdered,” said Ippolito. “In 2015, Mario Woods, Amilcar Perez-Lopez were murdered.” Shortly before the 2016 celebration, Luis Góngora Pat was killed by San Francisco police. “As a Mission native, my neighborhood is fighting to stay alive.”

415 Day “was founded on the three ‘R’s: Resistance, Resilience and Restitution,” Ippolito explained, saying that the collective had several protocols: No permitting, no city or corporate sponsors and no police or private security; they appointed volunteer “culture keepers” instead.

Since 2016, 415 Day has been held at Candlestick Park, Crocker Amazon and La Raza Park, all in the city’s southern neighborhoods, where there’s, anecdotally at least, a higher concentration of born-and-raised San Franciscans.

For Ippolito, who grew up on Balmy Alley, 415 Day is as much about celebrating San Francisco culture as defending it.

“Twitter, Uber and Google all of sudden want to hire our muralist to paint on their new bus or inside their building; TripAdvisor leads tours through Balmy Alley; Airbnb uses murals as a platform for promotion.”

Larry Dorsey, Jr., a comedian and San Francisco native who has gone to 415 Day every year, said: “There were parties back in the day on 415 Day, but the first official celebration was all about the Frisco community and the three ‘R’s: Resistance, Resilience, Restitution. I think ‘reparations’ should be a theme this year too.”

Dorsey said that the pandemic has caused a “splintering” of celebrations, mentioning that “the original movement is not as prominent.” For 2023, he said, the focus will be on reconnecting with each other and ”encouraging the youth to organize.”

Dorsey grew up in southern San Francisco — though the exact neighborhood changes each time he speaks. “It all depends on who I’m talking to. Out of towner, I say Outer Mission. Latino, I say Excelsior. Black, I say Lakeview. Wealthy, I say Ingleside.”

Alongside the “revolutionary ideology” that spurs 415 Day, Dorsey said attendees remember the particularities and adventures they shared growing up in the 4-1-5.

“Riding trash cans down hills,” was essential, said Dorsey, as were memories of Muni.“Before gentrification, the 14 after midnight was the Twilight Zone.”

Dorsey remembered times he’d hop “out of the emergency back window of the bus because police got on.” If a bus tried to pass him up, Dorsey said he’d “pull the electric line off the back of the bus so it had to stop.”

“415 Day means a lot to me, being a Frisconian,” said Black C, of ‘90s San Francisco rap group RBL Posse. The group’s hit single, “Don’t Gimme No Bammer,” defined an era for many who grew up in the city; the album featuring that song, “A Lesson to Be Learned,” celebrated its 30th anniversary this past September.

“I appreciate we got something we can say is ours, and it’s the same week as 420,” he laughed. “We can honor our greats through art, entertainment — everything they do.”

Photo by Rocio Perez Photo by Rocio Perez

Black C recalled “jumpin’ cable cars” in the 80s, and “piling into my grandma’s car to drive from Hunters Point to Fillmo’ for Juneteenth.” When RBL Posse hit the big time, they achieved his dream of performing at 1993’s Juneteenth, opening for Demons of the Mind, a struttin’ hip hop group of born-and-raised San Franciscans.

The rapper has performed the last few years at different 415 Day events around the city, but this year is planning to enjoy the day as a spectator. But who knows — there could be a surprise performance. “I always keep the flash drive on me, just in case,” said Black C, ready to plug in at a moment’s notice.

For Celine Lota, a graphic designer and San Francisco native who has participated in 415 Day, community is a defining feature of growing up in the city.

“Specifically, it’s helping when you see someone who needs help. It’s cross-pollination between communities. It’s being outside. Leaving the bar to go hang on a stoop,” she said.

“I never really imagined seeing San Francisco in the light I see it in today. I love it, but see less and less of me.

“There’s a saying: You move to New York to be somebody. You move to L.A. to be somebody else. You move to SF to be yourself.”

