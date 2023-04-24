Workers from San Francisco Public Works labored nearly 10 hours Wednesday to cut back a top-heavy ficus tree threatening the roof of McDonald’s at 24th and Mission. The work started at 6 a.m.

“See how those are straight up and down? This one’s almost on the McDonald’s,” said Calvin from Public Works as he pointed to several palm trees a few feet away.

He pointed to the base of the ficus, where its roots were starting to push up through the sidewalk. “See there? The concrete has already buckled,” posing a huge danger, he said.

Should another storm with high winds hit San Francisco, the tree would almost certainly injure passersby and diners enjoying their Big Macs. A record 662 trees fell across the city following March’s major storm, and the city is taking steps to prevent the same level of damage in the future.

Another worker said the city got “too many complaints from people tripping” where the sidewalk bent. “This is San Francisco. People sue for anything,” he said.

Public Works has long contended that ficus trees pose a hazard to walkers and residents. In 2021, Mission Local covered the controversial removal of 70-odd ficuses lining 24th Street. The trees were planted in the ‘80s, but aren’t ideal for urban settings, as they’re susceptible to infestation and limbs fall easily.

Before the 10-hour haircut, the McDonald’s ficus towered at around 30 feet, offering shade for vendors and people camping out. By 5 p.m., it was just a stark trunk and limbs.

“Tomorrow, we come back to take it up by its roots,” said Calvin. “It’ll probably take the whole day.”