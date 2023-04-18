The long-abandoned, but historic one-story building at 18th and Mission streets will become affordable housing reserved for teachers, and hopes to get a financial boost by being chosen among a half-dozen such projects to receive $32 million in newly-released city funds.

San Francisco’s housing office last Friday closed applications for nonprofit developers hoping to use city money to build teacher housing across the city.

The Mission Economic Development Agency, which in 2017 bought the deteriorating building on 2205 Mission St. near 18th Street, is one of seven applicants in the running for the funds.

Built after the 1906 earthquake in a style known as Streamline Moderne, the facade will remain because of its historic designation, but the nonprofit aims to turn it into a nine-story building with some 63 affordable condos reserved for teachers. It will also have a “community serving space” on the first and second floors. A permit for construction was filed in 2021.

At least two projects will be chosen to divide the $32 million, and seven organizations threw their hats in the ring, according to Anne Stanley, the spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development.

The housing office only considers reputed developers who have a site and plan in mind to build teacher housing, and who prove they need the money. Projects that receive the funding will be announced in June.

MEDA said it would use the funds to develop more “deeply-affordable” units, or units reserved for lower-income tenants, and more two and three-bedroom units for families.

“We continue to move forward with the project and finalize our financing, targeting construction to start in the fall 2023,” said MEDA’s spokesperson, Christina Tetreault, who confirmed the organization’s application.

Stanley said that the mayor’s office of housing could not immediately share the other five contenders, nor their plans.

There have been three other sites where teacher housing has already been proposed in San Francisco. Previously, the San Francisco School District asked developers to develop three sites for educators, including one at Seventh Avenue and Lawton Street, one at 20 Cook St. and a Bayview site at 200 Middle Point Rd. Seven developers applied, but the process was delayed by the pandemic, the district said at the time.

Building teacher housing has been top of mind, especially after the city’s first teacher housing project broke ground last September in the Outer Sunset. Shirley Chisholm Village will be a 135-unit development with nonprofit space on the ground-floor. Construction there is scheduled to finish by next year.

