Hope everyone had a great time on the sunny International Women’s Day. The rest of the week will be filled with gusty wind, rain and thunderstorms. Stay dry!

If there’s an emergency where someone’s life is in danger, call 911, including scenarios of downed power lines, gas leaks, or flooding. For other non-life threatening floods, clogged drains, sewer backups, and downed trees, you can call 311, use the SF311 app, or visit sf311.org.

Manny’s Community Happy Hour: Women in Politics

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., March 9

Location: Manny’s, 3092 16th St.

This event is a great opportunity to learn about the experiences and perspectives of women in politics. A panel of inspiring speakers, including politicians, activists, and community leaders, will share their stories and insights on the challenges and opportunities for women in politics.

The event also features a happy hour with drinks, appetizers, and networking opportunities. Come out and join us for an evening of engaging conversation, delicious food and drinks, and community building. You can reserve a spot here.

Celebrating Latin American culture with Acción Latina

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., March 11

Location: Various venues on 24th Street / Calle 24 Latino Cultural District and at KQED Commons

This Saturday, Paseo Artistico “Muxeres Keepers of Cultura” will celebrate the rich Latin American culture in the Mission. The event is a collaboration between local community organizations and features a diverse lineup of artists and performers who will showcase their talents and cultural heritage. It includes music and dance performances as well as art exhibitions and children’s activities.

Our beloved community stars, Andreina Maldonado and Jessica Recinos, will present dance performances at 4 p.m. at The Commons, KQED Headquarters 2601 Mariposa Street. The event is free, but you have to pre-register it here.

Other events include pop-up murals, presentation of flags by Chinese and Latino immigrant women designers, live music and poetry. The Paseo will start from Harrison & 24th St. and spread out to multiple locations, including Medicine for Nightmares, EvolvedSF and Mission Cultural Center. As always Paseo Artistico is FREE for the entire family.

The day will end on a high note at Brava Theater. Dancer and filmmaker, Vanessa Sanchez and La Mezcla will bring back Pachuquismo, a multi-disciplinary, rhythmic performance that unveils a forgotten history of Mexican-American female youth and explores the struggles that communities of color continue to face today. The Saturday show has been sold out but there are still some left for Sunday. Grab your tickets on the Brava website. The discount code is PASEO.

Whether you’re a fan of traditional Latin American music and dance or you’re simply interested in learning more about this vibrant community, this is an exciting event you can’t miss.

Time: 6 p.m., March 21

Location: Virtual meeting

Northeast Mission Parking Management Project is a proposal by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to improve parking and traffic management in the neighborhood. It includes the expansion of the residential permit parking program, and the implementation of new parking restrictions in certain areas.

If you have thoughts or concerns, SFMTA will hold a public hearing to provide information about the project, answer questions, and hear feedback from the community.

SFMOMA Survey Invitation

Proyecto Mission Murals is a digital publication that documents the vibrant mural-making culture of the Mission District from 1972 to 1988. It contains a wealth of information, including images of 100 murals, original essays, oral histories, biographies of 25 artists, newspaper clips and videos, and resources for educators.

If you have explored this online gallery since its release last year, SFMOMA invites you to participate in a survey for a chance to win a $100 gift card. Everyone is encouraged to share their thoughts and help to enrich the documentation of this vital cultural movement.

“Forces of Nature” concert by The Bernal Hill Players

Time: 4 p.m., March 26

Location: The Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St.

The Bernal Hill Players are a San Francisco-based women’s chamber music ensemble. Their latest show, ​​“Forces of Nature”, is a wildly varied program referencing Italian volcanoes, Brazilian rainforests, Japanese seas, English forests, New York rain showers, French spring mornings, California canyons, and Spanish Solstices.

You can learn more on their website. The general admission fee is $25, with discounts for seniors and students.

Remember to mark your calendars and get ready to be blown away by this incredible concert!

Reserve a tour at David Ireland House

The special exhibition at 500 Capp St., here • there • then • now will be on view until April 25th. Reserve a guided tour on Friday at 2 and 4 p.m. or a self-guided one every Saturday.

Before you go there, you can learn more about the background story and its secret connection with the Headlands Center for the Arts across the Golden Gate Bridge.