Attend a Community Music Center inspiration session

This Thursday, jazz musician Scott Foster will host “Inspiration & Influences,” an event series in which CMC faculty members tell stories about the forces that have guided them as professional musicians and teachers. Sessions include demonstrations, musical examples, and creative tips. The event is free and online. It will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. Sign up here.

Closing reception for “Afrolatinidad en la Bahia de San Francisco”

Saturday is the final day to view the Mission Cultural Center’s exhibition of art reflecting the experiences of Afro-Latinos living in the Bay Area. The gallery is open Tues.-Fri. from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. and Sat. from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. The closing reception will be 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday. The show costs $5 and is at 2868 Mission St.

San Francisco Public Library’s annual “Night of Ideas“

This year’s Night of Ideas is themed “More?” exploring the “a world driven through the logic of growth” through performances, screenings, and panel discussions from local cultural organizations, thinkers, and artists. Topics will include food justice, trans leadership, wealth redistribution, and housing equity. Hélène Goupil will be speaking, and her films “The Seed” and “The Mission” (a collaboration with Mission Local) will be screening. The event is free to the public, and will be held at 100 Larkin Street on Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit (and the coming of spring)

Attend the CMC’s annual celebration of Chinese New Year, which will include music (Chinese, classical, and jazz) and poetry, performed by CMC faculty, students, and guests. The event is free and will be held at 653 Chenery Street at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Even more from CMC: register for the June “Performathan”

Registration is now open for CMC’s performathon – a walkathon, but for music. Sign up to perform and solicit donations from family and friends, all of which will go to CMC’s scholarships and tuition assistance program. The performathon will be Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 2868 Mission Street. More information here.

Sold out but worth a mention

The 2023 Golden State Pole Championships will be held at the Brava Theater this weekend, with over 180 performers taking part across five levels and four age groups. The event is sold out, but details can be found here.