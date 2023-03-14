The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear a draft reparations plan for the city of San Francisco. The plan — sponsored by Supervisor Shamann Walton and developed by an advisory committee with the Human Rights Commission — proposes repayment and support for eligible Black residents in response to the city’s systemically discriminatory public policies.

Today’s hearing was delayed last month due to Walton’s delayed flight returning from vacation, an unforeseen mishap that brought out backlash to the plan, including personal attacks on Walton. We will be following along with the discussion below: