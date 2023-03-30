A street blocked with traffic cones.
On 18th Street and Valencia looking west on Wednesday morning. Buses were still allowed to pass. Photo by Lydia Chávez

A two-block stretch of 18th Street is closed for repairs on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the next month or so, according to the Department of Public Works. 

A team from DPW is installing curb ramps and adding bus pads at Guerrero and Dolores Streets. While the work goes on, barriers will go up between Valencia and Dolores streets.  

“We also will be doing street-base repair work, essentially rebuilding degraded portions of the roadway, and then paving the stretch,” Rachel Gordon, director of policy and communications, wrote in an email 

The weather delays will mean another month of work, she wrote. 

Traffic will flow as usual before 8 a.m., after 5 p.m. and all day on Saturdays and Sundays. Buses will also be allowed through during the construction period. Updates for this and other projects can be found here.

