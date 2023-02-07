Closure: Chezchez

The space at 548 Valencia St. has not had a winner since 2002 when Charles Phan’s Slanted Door thrived in the location until neighbors objected to an expansion. Instead of fighting, Phan left to move downtown and the space has yet to find a restaurant able to attract the same following. Even Phan failed there when he returned in 2011 with the Wo Hing General Store. A year and a half later it closed.

Could it be that the spot is simply cursed – the food gods angry that the neighborood let the Slanted Door go? For now, it is the site of another closing.

Known for its bloody marys that came with side shots, the once popular bar Chezchez has permanently closed its location at 548 Valencia St. according to Eater SF. Emphasizing accessibility with its drink menu, Chezchez offered innovative twists on familiar classics in addition to small plates and their signature tinned fish, served innovatively – or controversially – directly in the can.

Opening in August 2021, Chezchez filled the space vacated by Bon Voyage, a worldwide traveling themed bar launched by the same team, BV Hospitality. (The elephants above the front door never got taken down) Trick Dog, their other cocktail forward bar on 20th Street, just celebrated its 10th birthday.

Who will try next? Maybe it is time for the Slanted Door, now closed at the Ferry Building, to return home to its rightful spot.

On Valencia Street in front of the former storefront of Slanted Door. Photo by Lydia Chávez This is what the vacated Slanted Door looked like in Spring of 2009. A side-by-side comparison of the Slanted Door’s dinner menu from 1997 (left) and 2010. The restaurant left the Mission more than a decade ago. In 1997, the Imperial Roll appetizer ran diners $6.50. Adjusted for inflation, that would be $8.83 in 2010, when the Slanted Door was charging $10 for the item. The Wo Hing General Store, opened by Slanted Door Founder Charles Phan in the original Slanted Door space in 2011, but it closed last year. Photo by Hélène Goupil Curry from the Slanted Door Photo by Janis Lewing Inside the former Slanted Door on Valencia The original site of the Slanted Door will now be Urchin. Chezchez. Photo by Lydia Chávez. Taken Feb. 6,2023. 1 / 10

Closure: Earthbar

Earthbar just closed its Valencia Street location. A sign posted on the facade of the juice bar, which also served smoothies and snacks, reads, “Thank you for supporting Earthbar in this space. While we have made the decision to close this location, we look forward to serving you at other locations throughout the city.”

Earthbar is a chain with locations throughout the Bay Area, Southern California and Chicago. Five other Earthbar locations remain in San Francisco, the closest of which is at 1560 Mission Street.

El mil amores. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken Feb. 6, 2023.

Opening: El mil amores

Two years ago, when the pandemic hit, Andre Becerra began selling lunches around San Francisco, and word quickly spread. “It’s very spicy,” said Becerra, a 31-year-old born and raised in Mexico City who now resides around Geneva Avenue and Mission Street.

Her first permanent location, El mil amores, will be on the corner of 21st and Florida streets, at the location where Doña Tere used to cook for the Mission. Becerra hopes to launch in the beginning of March, after sorting out all the permitting hassles and fixing the mess left by the weather.

Berecca plans a diverse menu, but will also make it approachable. “I’m trying to tone it down a little bit because I have to get all people to like it. I can do like, half spicy, half mild and then the rest not spicy,” she said.

Opening: Al Carajo!

Last year, the popular Al Carajo! finally opened a brick and mortar location at 3224-1/2 22nd Street. With an expansive menu including poc chuc burritos, cochinita pibil tacos (on homemade tortillas), and even a birria pizza, Al Carajo! is the perfect chance for chef Javier Leon to “explore his Mayan roots and double down on more of the traditional flavors from the Yucatan,” according to Mission Local food critic Maria C. Ascarrunz.