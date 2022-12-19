It’s the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean the Mission is letting up any more than usual. New eateries come, old shops go, and proposals for new Mission homeless and addiction services were squeaked through just before 2023.

I got you.

Gola

Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? Perhaps some Tunisian and Mediterranean food.

Rafik Bouzidi confirmed to Mission Local that his new restaurant, Gola, will take over the Brew Coop space. The spot on 819 Valencia St., near 19th Street, plans to be a sit-down restaurant with a full bar, and the possibility of late-night dining on weekends. Bouzidi said Gola would offer beer and wine for now.

It’s not Bouzidi’s first attempt at running a food business, either. He owns Tunisian eateries Dar Fatma and La Marsa. The latter on Geary Street shuttered, but Bouzidi is looking for a new location.

According to La Marsa’s website, Bouzidi immigrated from Tunisia and started working in the food industry in Las Vegas and San Francisco for two decades.

While Gola’s menu remains a surprise, it’s likely to reflect Bouzidi’s other menus. Bouzidi desired to bring a taste of his culture once he immigrated, and came up with a La Marsa menu that mixes “Mediterranean sea flavors with the desert vibes” and is “topped with a sophisticated western touch.” It’s also hella spicy, thanks to harissa, a mix of spices that are characteristic of Tunisian cooking.

“The whole menu is people’s favorites,” Bouzidi told Mission Local.

At first, Gola was advertised with two Ls and spelled “Golla.” Bouzidi found folks often mispronounced the Tunisian word by sounding the double L’s as a “y” as one might do in Spanish.

Other than an explanation of its spelling, Bouzidi did not wish to share too much about his new endeavor, but said fans of his other establishments will likely be a fan of Gola. More information to come in the new year.

​Boba Guys

The Mission location of Boba Guys is as closed up as the lid of a milk tea.

That’s right, closing the Mission store is the latest and, apparently, the final move in a recent battle between Mission Boba Guys employees and owners. The Mission store has been bleeding money for months, resulting in cut hours this fall.

The San Francisco Chronicle broke the news, and owner Andrew Chau confirmed the closure to our own Yujie Zhou earlier this week. Thirteen other locations in the Bay Area remain, as well as shops in New York and Los Angeles.

In October, my colleague Zhou first wrote about how Boba Guys staff were fired after insulting their boss during a conversation that they purportedly did not know was being recorded. Staff alleged that, in actuality, the termination was to break up unionizing efforts.

Shortly after the incident, Boba Guys’s owners deactivated the workers’ Slack channel and shut the shop down for an indeterminate period. It was the boba shop’s first location. Later it was revealed that closure was permanent according to an email announcing the decision. In the same missive, owners announced the Newport location was shuttering, too, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

When former employees spoke to Zhou in October, they alleged their boss Chau said, “if Boba Guys closes, he can lose everything.”

I guess he was willing to risk it all.

Commercial Condo on 20th Street

And a new business could be staring back at Shotwell’s Saloon.

Anyone familiar with the intersection at 20th and Shotwell has known that the commercial condo opposite the Shotwell watering hole has been advertised for sale for months. Finally, it sold, according to Touchstone Commercial Partners agent Jaron Eliopoulos. Eliopoulos confirmed the sale to Mission Local, but would not offer details without the owner’s permission.

Other businesses previously linked to the location include Balance in Motion P.T., Sweet Mustard, Pilates Done Differently, and Studio 20, according to city records.

I might just have to stake out Shotwell’s to get to the bottom of this… bottom’s up!

3354 20th St. Photo by Annika Hom, December 2022.

More services proposed for Lower Mission

If you hadn’t read my latest about the proposed Tiny Homes near 16th and Mission Streets, you should. That, plus a proposed supervised drug consumption site nearby, may make that corridor laden with services in a matter of months.

The underutilized lot that will eventually become some 300 affordable homes, also known as the Marvel in the Mission, might welcome 60 shed-like structures meant as temporary homes for the neighborhood’s unhoused. Ronen plans on holding a public meeting in January, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

In addition, Ronen and other supervisors floated legislation to open supervised drug consumption sites, known as “wellness hubs,” this week at the Board of Supervisors. The proposal gained eight votes, enough to override Mayor Breed’s potential veto — though it doesn’t really matter according to our Joe Eskenazi, who reported that the mayor can choose to use (or not use) the funds regardless. If you’re paying attention, you might figure out that one of the proposed sites for a ‘wellness hub’ is at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church on 15th Street, not too far from 16th and Mission.

Discussion of possible impacts on Marshall Elementary is already happening. Stay tuned.

