The nascent Sheriff’s Department Oversight Board is considering a policy of barring its civilian members from speaking to the media, raising alarms among free-speech advocates.

The policy, proposed by board member Julie Soo, instructs volunteer board members to not comment to the media about issues that haven’t yet been voted on. This restriction applies to members’ personal social media accounts. The policy also includes vague references to “sensitive legal issues” and the possibility of comments being “misconstrued.”

The proposal has not been received well by those who work to protect First Amendment rights and ensure transparency in government.

“We do not want government censoring what we say before we say it,” said Chessie Thacher, an attorney in the Democracy & Civic Engagement program with the ACLU of Northern California.

Thacher called the policy “concerning” and feared it could serve as a “muzzle on board members.”

David Snyder, the head of the First Amendment Coalition, described the proposal as “a real problem” with “all the hallmarks of an unconstitutional prior restraint.”

Prior restraint is a form of censorship in which a government or institution prevents free expression and speech. As written, Snyder said, the policy would likely be found to be in violation of the First Amendment in court.

“In addition to being overreaching and preventing expression to the media,” Snyder said, the policy allows for members to talk to anyone — whether friends, family, the clerk at the grocery store — except the media.

“The bottom line is that it’s preventing expression, and it’s doing so against a particular group of people,” Snyder said. “That also makes it suspect constitutionally.”

The policy’s vagueness, Snyder said, is another reason it could be found unconstitutional.

Under the draft policy, board members are forbidden to “engage in social media discourse” where their “opinion may be misconstrued to represent the position of [the board] as a whole.”

“That can be interpreted any number of ways, such that a member could be punished for speech, without really having an idea of what they can or cannot say,” Snyder said.

This level of vagueness, Snyder said, “is going to chill speech.”

Thacher, of the ACLU, agreed that the policy was “hard to follow,” and said she saw “a lot of red flags” in it.

Thacher pointed to the line within the policy stating that even after the board takes a vote, “any topics that touch on sensitive legal issues” will be referred to the City Attorney’s Office or the Sheriff’s Office Counsel.

“Does that mean that the City Attorney has to vet anything you say?” Thacher asked. “That sentence, presumably it could apply to anything — because anything could be a sensitive legal issue.”

Soo, who drafted the media policy, said she had seen news articles “maligning” her and a fellow board member. “That, to me, brings dishonor to our entire board.” Julie soo, board member

Asked whether such restrictions of civilian commissioners and city workers’ free speech is legal, City Attorney spokesperson Jen Kwart declined to speculate. “Any advice or analysis we may provide on that issue to clients would be confidential under attorney-client privilege,” Kwart said.

Kwart also declined to comment specifically on the sheriff oversight board’s proposed policy.

Several city departments instruct their members not to speak to the press, routing inquiries to a public information officer, but policies preventing civilian commissioners from speaking to the media are rare.

The Police Commission, which is closest in function to the Sheriff’s Department Oversight Board, has no such policy that commissioners were aware of.

Police commissioners speak with the media as they see fit in support of or against different policies that come before them — most recently with a major new policy that will change how police can approach certain traffic stops.

The Planning Commission, the Building Inspection Commission, and the Small Business Commission have no media or social media policies.

The by-laws for the Ethics Commission, which conducts audits, investigations and enforcement of city government ethics laws, designates the chairperson to serve as a media liaison.

But ethics commissioners are still allowed to speak to the media, as long as they make clear that they do not speak on behalf of their fellow commissioners.

The sheriff oversight board has spent the first several months of its existence deciding how to hire a chief investigator, with the debate on whether to use a professional search firm or save $10,000 and use city resources growing contentious.

The yet-unhired chief will eventually build out an office to investigate misconduct claims at the Sheriff’s Department. After extended disagreement and indecision among board members, it was finally decided this month that the city’s Department of Human Resources would handle the recruitment process.

Some members of the sheriff’s oversight board seem supportive of passing the new policy, which comes before them in March. At the board’s February meeting, members discussed coverage of their public meetings in the news.

Soo, who drafted the media policy, said she had seen news articles “maligning” her and a fellow board member. “That, to me, brings dishonor to our entire board,” Soo said.

Board member William Palmer agreed. “What is being written about us so far, and comments that are being made — it would behoove us to have a point person to make comments to the media,” Palmer said during the meeting.

Soo suggested that Palmer be that point person.

Board member Ovava Afuhaamango in a text to Mission Local said that while the nascent board is in its early stages, it could avoid “drama” through a more restrictive policy.

“Our main focus is laying the foundation as quickly as possible with community input of course,” wrote Afuhaamango. “I was told this is standard (and I don’t know historical knowledge to challenge it).”

Palmer, in a conversation with Mission Local, did not take issue with the proposed policy. “We want to make sure we’re a unified body,” Palmer told Mission Local. He noted that he was open to serving as the board’s designated liaison with the media.

Having one designated spokesperson, Palmer told Mission Local, would be helpful “so we can not be manipulated and divided.” Eventually, after the board hires its Inspector General, Palmer suggested that the policy could “loosen up a bit.”

Soo, the author of the policy, did not respond to a request for comment.

The policy discussion was pushed from the February meeting agenda, and will be heard at the next meeting on March 3.