On the heels of President Biden’s State of the Union Address, San Francisco too is reimagining policies and how they will affect its constituency. This week’s items take a look at the State of the City, and how consequences of current policies are impacting locals.

Dissenters of Bissap Baobab stalled — for now

An appeal hearing regarding Senegalese restaurant, club and bar Bissap Baobab’s beer and wine license has been pushed back a month.

On Thursday, a judge told the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control it had another month to “investigate” complaints that threaten Bissap Baobab’s beer and wine license.

Two neighbors, Barnali Mishra and Courtney Page, asked the state in a hearing Thursday to appeal the bar and restaurant’s beer and wine license. Their complaint: The music is too loud. But at the hearing’s start, Administrative Law Judge Alberto Roldan acknowledged a last-minute request by the state to continue the appeal hearing another month, so it could verify complaints “in real time.”

Mishra and Page attempted to change Roldan’s mind, stating that the attempts to work out the issue with Bissap Baobab by encouraging more sound-proofing or turning down the rhythmic music failed. Page added she was “concerned for [her] personal safety” ever since a Chronicle published a piece about the issue, because the public now knows where she lives.

“One of the challenges with protest … about the issuance of a license is that by definition, by communicating that they’re impacted, they’re essentially telegraphing that they live adjacent to … the property,” Roldan said.

Kevin Ortiz, an advocate for Bissap Baobab, told Mission Local that he and restaurateur Marco Senghor supported the continuance. In the Chronicle article, Ortiz noted that he has personally measured the sound levels in the condos adjacent to the bar, and that the No. 14 buses that roam Mission Street generated more noise than the nightlife music.

In the meantime, Senghor set up a $100,000 GoFundMe to pay for the $60,000 soundproofing and tie the place over for loss of sales. A lack of beer, wine and liquor licenses has hurt the biz, Ortiz said. So far they have raised $17,500.

The new hearing is scheduled for mid-March.

Mission ‘tree’ is branching out

Russian Hill: Get ready to say “hi” to a new supply of weed.

That’s right, the Mission Cannabis Club at 2441 Mission St. quietly expanded to Russian Hill at the end of December, and may look to add another location in the future, two employees told Mission Local.

Russian Hill Cannabis Club opened at 2424 Polk St., and like the Mission branch, it offers both a dispensary and lounge.

Moving to other city spots may have seemed like a pipe dream just years ago, when Mission Cannabis Club owner Khader “Al” Shawa struggled to obtain a state license for recreational marijuana sales. Back then no upstairs lounge existed in the space, and Mission Cannabis Club was called “Shambhala.”

Locals might remember that the Palestinian immigrant launched Shambhala in 2011 as a medical marijuana dispensary, but shut down a year later following a federal crackdown on dispensaries.

My, how time flies. Though Uncle Sam still isn’t a midnight toker, he’s now looking the other way. Last year 37 states (and D.C.) permitted medical marijuana, and 21 states say recreational use is a-okay. And now, San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman voiced support for new legislation that would permit food and beverage sales at cannabis lounges. His former colleague Assemblyman Matt Haney introduced a bill about it last week, hoping it could help reinvigorate the industry, which has been hurting lately.

State of the City

The mayor dropped her State of the City address, and as you may well know, the state of the city is … not so hot. But in between congratulating her political picks and regaling us with inspirational stories of the Niantic (Gold Rush-era whaling vessel turned hotel turned Transamerica Pyramid icon), Breed announced housing and economic legislation that could alter San Francisco.

Primarily, she hopes to revive downtown through tax breaks, a strategy that seems to have worked when the economy was booming and the Board of Supervisors passed a tax break for Twitter. Yup, any business that starts up and plants its flag in San Francisco will get tax breaks for three years. Tax increases will also be paused for existing retail, hotel, manufacturing and arts and entertainment businesses.“We have to stop the endless cycle of one-off ballot measures around taxes thrown on the ballot without any real thought or any analysis,” Breed said to cheers.

These types of tax reforms will be piloted now, but Breed hopes to start legislation about this for next year’s ballot.

Breed also mentioned her plan to *actually start building* all 82,000 of the Housing Element’s mandated-units — an optimistic step for those who hope to see results against a looming housing crisis exacerbated by a crisis in sales. Earlier this week, she released a “Housing for All” Plan lauded by housing advocates. What does the plan entail? Removing barriers, she said at the address.

“That’s it! That’s it!” Breed exclaimed jubilantly.



The Housing for All Plan is an optimistic and fascinating executive directive, largely because it has specifics. Who knew that was possible? An oversight team will mark progress of meeting housing goals, and a working group will be tasked to affordable housing funding.

The directive also has timelines — some which come due pretty soon.

For example, the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development and the Planning Department need to craft a plan that provides “concrete recommendations” for potential public affordable housing funding sources — one of the greatest barriers to construction of new affordable housing — by the end of the month. MOHCD needs to submit another plan for additional funding by Jan. 31, 2024, because building 46,000 affordable housing units over the next eight years won’t be easy.

By Valentine’s Day, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development and the Controller’s office will “advance” legislation to fund projects that are already approved, but lack financing to start building. At her State of the City address, Breed said some 52,000 units are permitted but not built.

Also explicitly mentioned are strategies to accelerate San Francisco’s slow permitting process, a major obstacle in construction overall. Breed said legislation aimed at eliminating “unnecessary fees” and procedural constraints, such as requiring special permits for certain types of housing construction, will be introduced by May 1. Of course, with slow housing sales, high construction costs and developers looking to build elsewhere, it will likely still be difficult to finance anything.

The bureaucracy will get a wake-up call, too. Agencies must improve efficacy by 50 percent by Feb. 1, 2024 to speed up permit approvals, the directive says. By then, the Planning Department, Department of Building Inspection, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Public Works, and the Public Utilities Commission must identify and cut any processes that cause backlogs.

Will this come to fruition? We’ll see. We at least have the goals and timelines to see if we miss the mark.