And just like that, another year begins. It’s a cold and wet one, but it looks like as of Wednesday, most businesses are still open. And some of them are asking you to chip in. Let’s dive into some neighborhood news, then make your plans.

Neighborhood Notes

Rintaro needs you

If you hadn’t seen the image of Rintaro’s parklet floating away on New Year’s Eve, now you know. In a horrific story, the restaurant on 14th Street flooded from backed up storm and sewage drains, destroying $50,000 worth of New Year’s Osechi Bento dishes the restaurant prepared and an additional $150,000 in damages, according to the GoFundMe fundraiser, William Meeker.

The community is awesome, and Rintaro is close to its goal. Close the gap, and throw in a little extra, why not?

Calle 24 has got you

Rain, rain, go away…If you are a business or street vendor on Calle 24 affected by recent weather, the Calle 24 Latino Cultural District wants to know — and to help. Phone the business hotline number at 415-532-9955 if you’re facing flood or water damage.

Resources for the unhoused

The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing sent out a missive directing unhoused folks to shelter in the San Francisco Public Library and the Mission Neighborhood Resource Center at 165 Capp St. during the day.



Four emergency shelters opened Tuesday, which are listed here — but it’s first-come first-serve, and beds are limited. These resources are available until Jan. 15.

Visit during the intake hours:

Next Door Shelter at 1001 Polk St. near Geary Street from 4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MSC South at 525 5th St. near Bryant Street from 4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Sanctuary at 201 8th St. near Howard Street from 4:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s Cathedral at 1111 Gough St. near Ellis Street from 6 p.m.

See how the Mission has been affected so far at our Storm Live Blog.

What to do about the storm damage?

According to the Department of Emergency Management, call 911 only if there’s an emergency where someone’s life is in danger. Categories include downed power lines, gas leaks, or flooding that, again, threatens someone’s life.

All other non-life threatening floods, clogged drains, sewer backups, and downed trees may be directed to 311. Use the SF311 app, visit sf311.org, or call 311.

New showcase space at Manny’s

The gallery space you never knew you needed.

Manny’s, the civic space on 16th and Valencia streets, will start showcasing a new artist every month this year at the front of its cafe. It’s a win-win: Artists get all the proceeds, and the Mission gets fresh art on the first Friday of the month. Let Manny Yekutiel know if you or someone you know wants in.

Contact Manny’s at (415) 896-4052. Visit at 3092 16th St. or on Manny’s site here.

Folks…Introducing, the weekend

El Chato Beatz

If El Chato fashioned a 2023 “in and out” prediction list, I think it would go something like this: Wining and dining? Out. Wining and vibing? In.

Starting this Sunday, Jan. 8, the 21st and Bryant street Spanish taverna debuts a radio show, which recurs Sundays every week. The show, “Al Aparato” Vol. 1, can be livestreamed 4 to 8 p.m from El Chato through its website link or IRL. Dance, vibe, and imbibe to a programmed schedule of featured DJs that will be published soon, according to El Chato’s Instagram.

First spin goes to none other than DJ Rafa Saenz. Name sound familiar? Probably because Saenz, El Chato’s co-owner, has poured you many vinos tintos from behind the counter.

Reach El Chato’s website, Instagram or email at info@elchatosf.com for more information. Or, stop by at 2301 Bryant St. by 21st Street.

Jump into a Frog and Toad play

I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends… wait. Frog and Toad. Duh.

The Bay Area Children’s Theatre just gave you the perfect family-friendly way to avoid the wet weather. The charismatic characters from Arnold Lobel’s cherished children’s books hit the stage in a regional Tony award-winning play adaptation, where besties Frog and Toad navigate funny, seasonal adventures.

The production runs from Jan. 7 to the 15. The show lasts 65 minutes, and has a 10 minute intermission.

This Saturday’s showing starts at 10 a.m. at Cowell Theater at 2 Marina Blvd. Don’t come with Covid-19 symptoms, or without a mask. Expect temperature checks at the door.

Get more information by contacting the children’s theater at (510)-296-4433, ext. 7011 or hello@BACTheatre.org. Buy tickets ranging at $30 to $40 here. Hop to it!

Mark your calendars

Dancing on a dime

Miss us with that hater, exclusive Equinox energy. At Dance Mission Theater, the instructors recognize your will to reach your fitness goals and are coming into 2023 hot — and for intermediate hip hop classes, all at a discounted price.

Sign up at the 24th Street dance studio door for $5 per intermediate hip hop class the entire month of January. The class, taught by Fredrika Keefer, is at a new time, 6:45 p.m. and lasts an hour and 15 minutes.

Register for this class or a slew of others here. Step on over to Dance Mission Theater at 3316 24th St., or contact staff at 415-826-4441 or its website.

Policing in Oakland, and books

Tonight, we ride.

Or rather — on Thursday, Jan. 19, we hear about “The Riders Come Out at Night,” a book about Oakland’s policing by award-winning journalists Ali Winston and Darwin Bondgraham.

The book explores how over recent decades, the Oakland Police Department failed to create meaningful reform through poor leadership and a “lack of political will.”

Our very own Joe Eskenazi moderates a book discussion about the prominent themes in the book. See it at the 9th Avenue Green Apple Books location at 7:00 p.m., or watch it online at greenapplebooks.com/events.

Contact Green Apple Books on the Park at 415-742-5833 or botp@greenapplebooks.com. Visit at 1231 9th Ave.

Art in the Gray Area

Ah, where art and tech meet. No, not ChatGPT. The tried-and-true Gray Area!

The theater and art space on 2665 Mission St. welcomes you to its biannual Gray Area Artist Showcase with some 15 artists. The creators come from an educational program held by Gray Area, which teaches members about combining the forces of art and tech to make something beautiful.

Opening Night for the in-person exhibition kicks off on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. and ends at 10. If you want to see it under less of a time-crunch, visit it on the second day, Jan. 13, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are at sliding scale price from $5-30. Gray Area members get in for free.

For more information, contact Gray Area at 415-843-1423 or email info@grayarea.org.