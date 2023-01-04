The Latino family inside a house near 24th and Potrero awoke this morning to the sound of Homeland Security and the San Francisco police barging into their home.

“They were pounding on the door saying, ‘We have a warrant, we’re coming in,’” said Joe Bender, who lives next door, and along with other neighbors woke up to the sounds at around 7 a.m. Looking out the window, Bender saw swarms of officials, some armed with rifles, from the Department of Homeland Security, the SFPD, and at least one member of the Postal Inspection Service.

“It’s really sad, like awful, traumatic,” said Bender’s roommate Francesca Manning, who heard voices plotting their entry outside her window around 6:30 a.m., before she was fully awake. “This family’s really nice, they’ve been there for a really long time.”

Bender said he spoke with an SFPD officer who assured him the raid was not an immigration action, but he seemed unconvinced. As many as 15 people live in the house, including a couple of children.

In the window near the door of the house where the raid occurred sat a tiny Santa Claus, and a large Christmas tree filled the bay windows. The gates to the front steps and front door were wide open around midday. By that time, officials had cleared out. So had any occupants.

Police sources told Mission Local that the presence of the Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security didn’t necessarily mean this was an immigration matter; their combined presence could indicate that the investigation was related to a fraud or trafficking case.

A woman working near the intersection, who did not want to be named, told Mission Local that she saw one person being taken away.

A man is arrested by Homeland Security on Jan. 4, 2023.

SFPD spokesperson Niccole Pacchetti told Mission Local that Homeland Security is “leading the investigation” and declined to answer any questions.

Manning said she counted 35 agents, in a mix of tactical vests and plain clothes. Most were milling about the property, but some carried all the chairs out of the house and set them in a semi-circle in the open garage. The residents of the house were brought to sit out in the garage in the cold, wet morning.

As she took her child to school later this morning, Manning said she saw two agents taking a child of about 9 years old from the garage up to the house, alone. When Manning spoke with Mission Local, she had plans to bake muffins to take next door.

Bender said the family are Latinos who, except for the children, mostly speak Spanish. Many of the residents have lived in the house the entire eight years he has lived there.

Neighbors observing the scene were concerned that the raid may be part of an ICE operation; one neighbor, Bender said, had seen some of the same vehicles conduct a raid down the street a couple months ago.

“The thing that got me worked up was, we’re in a sanctuary city,” Bender said. “Cooperation between the SFPD and Homeland Security bothers me a lot.”

San Francisco’s Sanctuary Ordinance generally prohibits city employees from using city funds or resources to assist ICE in the enforcement of Federal immigration law unless such assistance is required by federal or state law. SFPD policy states that “Members shall not provide assistance to ICE/CBP agents for routine ICE/CBP operations, investigations, or raids.”

Messages to the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service have not yet been returned. This story will be updated if they are.

“They were searching the house for something,” said Bender, who noticed a locksmith repairing the front gate later this afternoon. “The whole thing must have been incredibly traumatic.”