Good afternoon! Thanks for checking our weekly roundup of Stuff To Do, formerly Neighborhood Notes.

As usual, there’s plenty happening this coming week in the Mission and citywide — and it’s all the more so with the winter holidays approaching.

Pianos on Valencia

Fifteen pianists will perform throughout the Valencia Street corridor this Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.

From 13th to 17th streets, there will be performers at Often Wander, Manny’s, Black and Gold, Ian James, Blondies and Stuff.

At 18th to 20th streets, they’ll be at Dandelion Chocolates, City Beer Store, Curio and Proclamation.

And from 21st to 23rd streets, pianists will play at Smitten Ice Cream, Amados, Ritual Roasters, Scarlett Sage and Lolo.

People are especially encouraged to support local businesses throughout the event, which is hosted by the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association.

Though it’s on Eventbrite, there’s no need to reserve a spot online.

Mission Lotería

This Saturday, the bingo-like community shopping game Mission Lotería will have its final event at MEDA’s Plaza Adelante from 4 to 7 p.m.

To play, people pick up a game board — called a “tabla” — at one of the Mission’s participating businesses, and then shop and dine at those businesses as they collect stickers with their purchases.

The goal is to collect stickers that match the icons on the tabla. A line of stickers creates one winning play, as does having a sticker on the four corners. A winning play can be turned in at an event one raffle ticket.

At the Saturday event, there will be raffles, performances, giveaways and more.

The funds raised are intended to support small businesses along 16th Street during phase two of the 16th Street Improvement Project.

It’s hosted by the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, Mission Economic Development Agency, Calle 24 Latino Cultural District, and the American Indian Cultural District & Trending Socials Marketing Agency.

Drawing Room Events

On Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., artists will share stories and inspirations behind their art for the Drawing Room’s exhibition SEA at 780 Valencia St. The exhibition features work from Bay Area artists with themes related to the topic of the sea.

On Friday, there will be a celebration of Beethoven’s Dec. 16, 1770, birthday from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a holiday “pre-boogie bash” and sale from 12 to 5 p.m. And later that evening, there’ll be a dance party featuring DJ Lamont. The Drawing Room is also hosting a holiday sale and hot toddy pop up. The event goes from 7 to 9 p.m.

Toy Drive

The coalition All In SF is organizing its eighth annual toy giveaway, to be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2355 Folsom St.

The coalition is accepting new, unwrapped toys as well as gift cards for children up to age 17.

Mural Update

San Francisco muralist Max Martilla is putting the final touches on the Valencia Street section of the mural at the outdoor community space City Station.

The mural, located at Valencia and 18th streets, is designed by Alán González.

This is the first step of the project, which aims to restore old signage and include more art at the corner.

Caroling and a Food Giveaway

The I.T. Bookman Older Adult Choir and Curtis Family C-Notes will carol at the Civic Center Plaza this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Volunteers from the I.T. Bookman Community Center will distribute food for unhoused residents.

It’s free to attend. Masks are optional but encouraged.

Choir in a Library

The CMC Catholic Charities-OMI Choir, comprising older adults and adults with disabilities, will deliver festive performances on Friday downstairs at the Ocean View Branch Public Library at 345 Randolph St. The choir sings jazz, show tunes, Americana and folk.

Masks are optional but strongly encouraged.

Luxury Cake Food Truck

The Mission District will have one more food truck on Monday, Dec. 19 — this one, bringing luxury cakes from Lady M, the confections brand known for its Mille Crêpes.

It’ll be at 701 Valencia St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More dates and information here.

And while you’re here, be sure to check out our updated list of San Francisco’s holiday markets!