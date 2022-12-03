It’s December. Maybe it’s a December you’ll come back to all the time. Maybe you’re trying to figure out how to see fewer 2022 Eras in your TikTok feed. Or maybe you’ll ignore the end-of-year existential sinkhole by checking out some of these events! And there is always a Holiday Market. See our expanded list here as there are many at Heath Ceramics, the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, Muni Diaries and the Ferry Building.

Saturday, December 3rd

Ruth’s Table Gallery’s “Feel This Way” exhibition is open till 30th December. Along with Creative Sparks, they partner with “older adult communities, local nonprofits, intergenerational partners, and community programs working beyond the arts to bring together older adults and adults with disabilities through engaging and inclusive creative experiences.” Find them at 3160 21st Street on Tuesdays to Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Drawing Room Annex is reopening for the exhibition SEA. You can go for their opening reception from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 780 Valencia Street. They’ll also be hosting free, open to all music events on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Proteus Trio will be performing this Saturday.

Image from 500cappstreet.org

Artist Sherwin Rio’s exhibition “As Above So Below” opens at 500 Capp Street – you can visit between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rio is “ creating works that provide alternative, inverse ways of experiencing a house—indebted to the past, the unseen, and the underground,” inspired by Ireland’s “affinity for enclosure.” Get tickets here.

If you want to dance to Hip Hop and EDM, you can go for Saturday Slaps at Arena SF. Entry is free before 11 p.m. and $20 after.

Image from Inni Entertainments

Alternatively, if you want to dance to Bollywood and Bhangra, you can go for Dance Meri Rani at Slate Bar. Entry starts at 9 p.m. Tickets here.



The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is hosting a fashion show “800 Years of Fashion” by designer Mario Chacon. It’ll be at the MCCLA Main Gallery from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets at $20.

Sunday, December 4th



The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is hosting “The Holiday Giveback” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’ll be free toys, free food, raffles and more.

The documentary “He Had Wings” about Mission-based artist Ronnie Goodman and his friend “Coach” Alton McSween will premiere at 1:00 p.m. in the Koret Auditorium of the main SF Public Library. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with non-profit leaders working on issues related to homelessness in San Francisco.

Image from SF Salon

Join SF Salon for a staged production bringing together “Into the Woods” and “Les Misérables” at Verdi Club from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets available here.

The San Francisco Symphony has lots of festive programs planned for the holiday season. Some upcoming concerts include “Deck the Hall” with conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (tickets here) and “The Colors of Christmas” with Oleta Adams, Peabo Bryson, Ruben Studdard, and Jody Watley on December 6th and 7th at 7:30 p.m. (tickets here).

Image from Mission Bay Wine & Cheese

Mission Bay Wine & Cheese can help you tell different wines from each other for $30 at their Sunday Blind Tasting! Get tickets here.

Acción Latina’s upcoming fundraiser, Encuentro del Canto Popular, will be at The Chapel at 6:00 p.m. There will be performances by the Afro Cuban Ensemble of SFSU, Marimba de chonta music from NEBLINAS DEL PACIFICO, the medicine music of Latin Fusion Band Inti Batey, and Momotombo SF featuring former members from Malo & Santana! Tickets here.