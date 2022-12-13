Two men were shot in a barrage of gunfire at Empire Distribution’s SoMa recording studio on Monday night, after at least one shooter fired into the Bryant Street building around 9:30 p.m.

The two victims were around 30 years old, and one was facing life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Both were taken to the hospital.

Empire, located at 1160 Bryant Street near Dore Street, is a record label that has signed or distributed for major artists like Migos, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

Police did not confirm that the building in question was Empire Distribution, but the recording studio’s doors and façade this morning were riddled with bullet holes. City records show the building is owned by Ghazi Shami, Empire’s founder.

“We heard a lot of shots, I would say 20 or so, maybe more,” said a 17-year resident who lives nearby but did not want to be named. At first the resident believed the sounds were firecrackers, but within minutes heard the approaching sirens of police and ambulances.

The doors of Empire Distribution were riddled with bullet holes on Tuesday morning.

In the time he has lived near the recording studio, the resident said that Empire has long employed staff that carry guns. He said he often sees limousines pull up to the doors, and a staff member once told him that they had to carry weapons in case of a robbery.

“It’s really scary,” he continued. “I literally walk in front of that place five or six times a day… Gonna have to rethink that, at least for the evening hours.”

Johnny from R Mustangs auto repair shop next door added: “South of Market’s a dangerous place, day or night. Been here my whole life.” He heard about the shooting when he came in to work on Tuesday morning.

Though he has worked on that block for 33 years and had heard about shootings nearby, he had never experienced anything so close to home.

Mission Local was not able to reach Empire or Shami before press time. This story will be updated if they respond.

Early on Monday morning, the SFPD reported three men in a white SUV shot a 32-year-old man in the leg around 19th and Guerrero streets.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.