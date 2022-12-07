At approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday a motorcycle collided with a black Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, killing the person on the motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Chevrolet was making a left turn from Cesar Chavez Street onto South Van Ness. A large dent in the passenger-side door suggests that the motorcycle struck the side of the car.

S Van Ness Ave At approx. 9:30 a.m., the motorcyclist was travelling west along Cesar Chavez St. South of Market The driver of a black Chevrolet Suburban turned left onto South Van Ness Ave. Cesar Chavez St Mission The motocyclist collided with the side of the car. Bernal Heights

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

Several officers and fire department personnel were on site at noon documenting the wreckage. The intersection remains blocked off with police tape.

This marks the 31st traffic death in the city so far this year – the highest number since 2016, according to city data. Cesar Chavez Street is a part of the city’s high injury network, a series of roads that the city has identified as particularly dangerous.

There are traffic lights at the Cesar Chavez and South Van Ness intersection.

This is a developing story.

Police vehicles blocked the intersection at noon. Photo by Anna-Luisa Brakman