When waiting in the reception area in the Native American Health Center on Capp St, visitors can easily feel the coming festival season – ornaments in the shapes of Christmas trees, snowmen, stockings, hats, and gifts decorate the room.

Laura Cedillo, who has been working here for twelve years, however, would rather use the words winter feast, or holiday celebration, instead of “Christmas”.

The reception in the Native American Health Center. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

In Native American tradition, winter is a season of storytelling and reflection. In the past, many natives couldn’t survive the extreme cold winters. So the tribe would gather around a fire, celebrate those who made it through, and share stories.

Nowadays, some urban native communities “are tied to Christianity and others are not,” said Cedillo.

What is unique to the Native culture in general is that many include traditional designs in decorations, whether it’s on the Christmas tree or stockings. So when people see those tribal shapes and patterns, they recognize those ornaments as “indigenized”.

A blanket with traditional tribal design at the corner of Cedillo’s office. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

Another tradition is the tamale made with nixtamalized corn and wrapped with corn husk or banana leaf.

“But there’s also a lot of folks who eat different types of seasonal food. So I would say it really varies per tribe.” Said Cedillo.

The center welcomes visitors from many tribes, like Apaches, Paiutes and Navajos. When serving for this intertribal community, Cedillo has to remind herself to be cautious and respect every group’s traditions.

This year, the Native American Health Center at 160 Capp St. will hold an event where visitors can drink some eggnog, have a meal and get scarves. Cedillo said she would not pinpoint such an event to Christianity, but label it as community-based winter gathering, especially for those houseless members to have something warm to wear in winter.

While a few blocks away, their sister organization, Friendship House Association of American Indians, is more open with the word “Christmas”. It is a healing center with approximately 300 staff and clients.

Christmas decorations in the garden of Friendship House on Julian Ave. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

Verna Garcia, the director of hospitality service of Friendship House, said they have long held a Christmas dinner. She usually helps cook in the kitchen first and then serves the food for three hours. Residents can share hams and enjoy traditional pow wow drumming and singing. Children and elders can get gifts.

“We incorporate everything,” said Garcia, “It’s just a way of getting everybody together as a community and just letting them know that we’re here and make sure everybody has a good time.”

Verna Garcia at her office. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

“But the reality is that we’re not exempt from influences of the city and influences of other cultures as well.” Point out Cedillo. She personally just considered it as a time for relaxing and she would visit her family in Los Angeles this year.

Laura Cedillo with her portrait photo. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

