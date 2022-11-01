Applications to enroll students in public schools for the 2023-2024 academic year are now open. Starting this year, the Latino Task Force will help residents through the process.

Spanish speaking enrollment counselors will be at the Latino Task Force (LTF) Hub every Wednesday through the end of November, as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Educational Placement Center Office at 1520 Oakdale through December.

It’s a confusing process for all, but one essential to getting into the school of your choice.

“Through this partnership we hope to engage our families with our youngest learners and work to ensure they submit applications on time,” said Danielle Uttley, an enrollment counseling manager with the school district.

In addition, several in person enrollment workshops will take place over the coming weeks.

English, Chinese, and Spanish:

11/8 at Visitacion Valley Elementary School, 6-7:30pm

11/17 at Monroe Elementary School, 6-7:30pm

English and Spanish:

11/01 at Leola Harvard Early Education School, 6-7:30pm

11/15 at Cesar Chavez Elementary School, 6-7:30pm

English and Chinese:

11/02 at John Yehall Chin Elementary School, 6-7:30pm

In Person Enrollment Workshops flyers, SFUSD.

February 3, 2023 is the deadline for all applications from transitional kindergarten (TK) through 12th grades.

Note that the deadline for Lowell High School 9th grade applications and applications to Ruth Asawa School of the Arts is December 16, 2022.

Application forms, as well as information about required documents and special language programs are available at the link above.

For a comprehensive guide on schools, applications, and matriculation, see below:

English: 2023-2024 Enrollment Guide – English

Spanish: 2023-2024 Enrollment Guide – Spanish

Mandarin: 2023-2024 SFUSD Enrollment Guide – Chinese

For more information on SFUSD resources for families, please contact enrollinschool@sfusd.edu or 415-241-6085 if you have any questions.