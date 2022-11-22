Two men have been arrested and charged in the May 14 killing of 34-year-old Wily Cumes Quiej near 24th and Balmy streets, officials say.

Quiej was a resident of Oakland, and was killed by blunt force injury, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Sergio Omar Carreño Rojas, 32, was arrested in South San Francisco on Thursday. The second suspect in the case, San Francisco resident Julio Noguez, 29, was arrested by San Francisco police on Oak Grove Street in SoMa on September 30.

Records show the men may have lived in the Portola and Hunter’s Point neighborhoods of San Francisco.

Responding to a report of an assault, police said they arrived on the scene of the murder after 2:30 a.m. that Saturday. The man was unresponsive, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Noguez and Carreño Rojas were booked on murder charges. Booking logs from the Sheriff’s Department also show Noguez faces battery and child endangerment or abuse charges.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.