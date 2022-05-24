In a violent weekend in the Mission District, a man was killed near 24th Street and Balmy Alley early Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department. On the same day, another man was stabbed just blocks away at 24th and Mission streets.

A 54-year-old man was allegedly stabbed from behind on Saturday evening around 5:20 p.m., and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His assailant was a man in his 30s who has not been arrested, according to the SFPD.

The stabbing was one of three reported in San Francisco by the SFPD on May 14.

The police department provided little detail on the late night homicide; it is unclear how the man was killed and whether there are any suspects or witnesses. According to a Monday afternoon news release, police responded to a report of an assault near 24th and Balmy at 2:35 a.m. on May 14, and found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene. An arrest has not been made.

Mission Local will update this story if and when the SFPD provides additional information.

Both cases are under investigation. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Update: This story was updated with information from an SFPD news release.