Synth Sessions

This evening, the historic theater Gray Area is hosting a hands-on workshop and a group jam free to the public but with very little remaining availability. Sign up here.

While people of all skill levels are invited, the theater encourages participants to bring their own electronic instrument or to get one from the Grand Creative Resource Library, which has limited availability.

The workshop, at 2665 Mission St., starts promptly at 6 p.m., and the group jam is at 7 p.m. Participants must RSVP and receive an email response to attend. Proof of vaccination is required.

Grant for senior business owners

The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce is using grant funding to provide a four-to-six-week workshop program for senior business owners, with $5,000 granted upon completion.

The topics will change weekly and include ecommerce, permitting and planning, marketing and public relations, social media, and hiring and small business resources.

Applicants must be 62 or older and must be the owner of a business that’s at least three years old, according to Diego Garza, who’s on the business team with Calle 24 Latino Cultural District.

The deadline is Nov. 30, Garza said.

Interested applicants should contact Calle 24 at (415) 532-9955 or email business@calle24sf.org.

SFUSD Enrollment Workshop

Residents are invited to apply for school for the 2023-2024 school year at an enrollment workshop at Monroe Elementary School on Nov. 17.

It will be presented in English, Spanish and Chinese, according to the San Francisco Unified School District.

The workshop, one of five this month, is intended to assist families in receiving equitable support in Visitacion Valley, the Bayview, Mission, Excelsior and Chinatown.

There will be dinner for families who sign up in advance, and childcare for children ages 5 and older will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information here. Sign up here. To request childcare, email enrollinschool@sfusd.edu or call (415) 241-6085.

Cobb’s Free Fall Comedy Night

People can book up to two free tickets to Cobb’s Free Fall Comedy Night on Nov. 17, 18 and 23.

The event is at 915 Columbus Ave. Attendees must be 18 or older. Sign up here.

Dance Extravaganza

“Battle of the Decades,” a full free nine-hour dance party, runs on Friday and Saturday, featuring music genres that change by the hour, beginning with ‘60s music at 5 p.m.

It will take place at the North Beach nightclub Monroe SF at 473 Broadway St.

Attendees must be 21 or older. Sign up here.

Noise Pop

Individual show tickets will go on sale this Friday for the phase one lineup of the Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival, a weeklong congregation of up-and-coming artists.

It’s the 30-year anniversary of the festival, which will feature films, art shows, happy hours and concerts across San Francisco and the East Bay.

People can also purchase a badge for access to all festival events. Noise Pop is located at 849 Valencia St.

More info here.

‘A Sanctuary for Health’

A large, vibrant mural was unveiled on Nov. 15 on the public-facing front of the SF City Clinic, the 111-year-old clinic that provides sexual health services.

Aptly named “A Sanctuary for Health,” the mural, at 356 7th St., was a monthslong effort by Elaine Chu and Safi Kolozsvari, artists at the community-based mural arts organization Precita Eyes.

Funding came from Heluna Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See the Facebook post here.

“A Sanctuary for Health” by Elaine Chu and Safi Kolozsvari. Photo courtesy of Precita Eyes.