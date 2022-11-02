Election Day is one week away.

Manny’s and The Human Rights Campaign are continuing their Get Out The Vote phone banking effort with a “disco brunch phone banking” for pro equality House candidates on November 6th. Brunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and calls will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.. Training and scripts are provided.

We’re all just coming down from Halloween fun and the upcoming few days are packed with Día de los Muertos celebrations. Mission Local will be out covering as many as we can get to. We have a full list of events on November 2 and some advice on making pan de muerto and sugar skulls here.

Otherwise here is what we have for the rest of the week.

Thursday, November 3, 2022

The San Francisco International Hip Hop dance festival is not until next weekend, but you can warm up with a hip hop documentary “Juggernaut.” at the Brava Theatre on November 3rd from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

All poets, musicians, emcees, comedians and everyone else “in between” are invited to 16th & Mission at “the southwest streetcorner by the BART station, amidst the pigeons, under the stars” for an open-mic-without-a-mic. This 18-year-old gathering will be from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The Mission Community Market will be open as usual – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at La Placita on 22nd and Bartlett!

Friday, November 4, 2022

Join 1890 Bryant Street Studios for their annual Fall Open Studios, featuring more than 80 artists. The preview is on Friday, November 4th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the exhibitions will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to public.

You can see all of the studios open in the Mission and nearby here.

“The Red Shades: A Trans Superhero Rock Opera,” which closes on 5th November and is running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Z space, is throwing an afterparty on the 4th.

It’s from 9 p.m. to midnight at El Rio. Entry is $5 (waived with The Red Shades program). Tickets to the show are sliding from $0 to $50 (they’re sold out, but there’s a waitlist you can get on).

Bissap Baobab is presenting Paris Dakar, an African Dance celebration playing the latest Amapiono, Coupe Decale, Zouk, Soca, Reggaeton, Kizomba. The event is at 2247 Mission ST. from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th. Entry is $5 before 11 p.m. and $10 after 11 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 2022

The San Francisco Symphony is presenting its 15th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at Davies Symphony Hall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting at 12:45 p.m., there will be family-friendly art and activities in the lobbies. Local artists have made art installations and altars to honor the living and the deceased. There will also be interactive altars that everyone is invited to contribute to. Tickets start at $62.

Amado’s at 998 Valencia St. is hosting a DÍa de los Muertos showcase at 7:30 p.m. Artists include Deuce Eclipse, MC Pauze, Frisco Baby, DJ Ras Rican and DJ Mixtek. Tickets are $10.

The nonprofit Livable City is hosting a Crochet Jam at Treat Plaza at 16th and Harrison streets from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be hosted by sculptor Ramekon O’Arwisters and will use the folk-art tradition of crocheting strips of fabric into free-form soft sculptures. This event is free and open to everyone.

Casablanca is screening at Alamo Drafthouse from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. for $13.50!

Historias de Descolonización, the Decolonization Stories Festival will be at Brava Theater from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pieces about the impact colonization still has on our communities will be presented as stage readings. Tickets start at $30.

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Image from SDFF website

The San Francisco Dance Film Festival’s closing night is at Brava Theater at 6:30 p.m. It will feature 21 short dance films by Bay Area and Northern California artists as well as live performance by the SF-based dance and music ensemble La Mezcla. Tickets start at $25. You could also still grab a ticket to their screening of Sin La Habana for $15 – it starts at 3:30 p.m.



The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Winterfest beer + DJ dance party is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to “rally the energy for car-free spaces” at County Fair Building, Golden Gate Park. Tickets start at $35 for members and $80 for new members.