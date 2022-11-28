The group of bike mechanics raising funds for abortion rights last month chased off JFK Drive by a city park ranger will be back — with official permission and some money in their pockets.

After Mission Local placed calls to the Recreation and Parks Department during the Oct. 23 incident in which Ranger James Horn threatened to ticket the mechanics and call police, Chief Park Ranger David Murphy personally intervened and “de-escalated” the situation.

Bike mechanic Joey Shemuel said Murphy subsequently reached out to him and the two had a cup of coffee and cordial discussion following the incident.

Shemuel’s group had been operating without a permit; in October he told us he’d hit a wall in a months-long quest to obtain the proper permit to operate the charitable service in the park. But, earlier this month, he had a Zoom meeting with three different Recreation and Parks officials and, on that very day, obtained his permit.

It is, counter-intuitively, a busking permit. Its nominal fee is being held in abeyance due to the pandemic.

In addition to receiving the elusive permit, the mechanics received a $400 grant from the Parks Alliance to buy a table and a bicycle work stand and signage to advertise their services to passers-by.

“Maybe the moral of the story is that people who work in these various agencies do want to make things easy and beneficial for everyone,” said Shemuel. “Sometimes their hands are just kind of tied.”

Shemuel expects the mechanics to be back on JFK Drive next month, if the weather is fair and he can round up enough mechanics to lend him a hand.

Anyone interested in their schedule, potentially volunteering services, or donating funds to aid abortion rights should contact them through their Instagram page: @tunups4acause.