Día de Muertos and Halloween are around the corner!

This year marks the 30th annual Festival of Altars at Potrero del Sol Park. Community members can build their own personal altars, in addition to five community altars created by Mission District artists and residents.

Tomorrow there will be the “After Dark: Death and Life” exhibition at Exploratorium and a night of chilling short films at the Roxie Theater.

Also, the ​​De Young Museum will offer half-price children’s tickets the week before Halloween, from Oct. 24 through 30. Use the discount code “SPOOKY” during the week, and “SPOOKY WEEKEND” for the weekend. Come dressed in costume and see real animal mummies and ornate golden tomb treasures from Egypt.

If you want to check out more celebration events, we made a map!

But, of course, this week is not just about ghosts, pumpkins and cempasúchil.

Many at Manny’s

Disco brunch phone banking

11 a.m. this and next Sunday (Oct. 30 and Nov. 6). As the election comes closer, The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is holding a weekly Get Out The Vote event every Sunday. Brunch, provided by Farming Hold, will be available 11 a.m. to noon. The phone banking will follow, from noon to 2 p.m.

T​​raining and call scripts will be provided. See more details here.

Ending homelessness means ending poverty

6 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Two experienced nonprofit leaders, Tomiquia Moss and Kyriell Noon, will share their insights on homelessness, housing justice and economic inequity in the Bay Area and California at large. It is a free event for Homelessness Awareness Month, and you can reserve a spot here.

Support climate champions with Jane Fonda

Meet Jane Fonda at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 2. She’s not just a film and television icon, but a life-long political activist. Her Climate PAC is dedicated to electing political leaders who will rise to the urgency of climate change, and stand up to the fossil fuel industry. Some of the candidates the project has endorsed in the Bay Area will be appearing with Jane at the event. More info here.

Murals, murals, murals

A mosaic wall by kids

This morning, an 800-square-foot mural created by students at Sanchez Elementary was unveiled. More than 300 kids and families worked on this mosaic wall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and various cultures.

The mural is titled “Together We Rise,” and looks out over the school’s playground.

Photo from SF Public Schools tweet

Proyecto Mission Murals

An interdisciplinary project examining the origins of the muralism movement in Mission from 1972 to 1988 is now on the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s website. It includes a 48-minute audio history introduction and a 25-minute documentary featuring women muralists in the Mission, as well as many archived mural pictures and interviews with mural artists. See our post to learn more about it.

Open studios

More than 100 artists will open their studios at 1890 Bryant Street next week, including Sarah M. Newton. She will be showing eight new charcoal drawings from the recent exhibition at Arc Gallery in studio 211. Meet her and other artists on Nov. 4, 6 to 9 p.m., as well as Nov. 5 and 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a part of the four-week ArtSpan’s citywide open studio events. You can check the map to find local artists near you and see their latest work.

In the coming weeks

SF Bike Coalition’s Winterfest

The Winterfest beer + DJ dance party at the side of car-free JFK Drive is next Sunday, Nov. 6. The tickets are 31 percent off now, until the clock strikes midnight on Oct. 31. Want to get a cheaper ticket for the family-friendly party in Golden Gate Park? Check here.

San Francisco Coffee Festival 2022

Coffee lovers can’t miss the chance to sample the best specialty roasters, unique beans, delicious snacks and live entertainment during this one-of-a-kind coffee culture experience. It’s on Nov. 12 and 13 at Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion, but some types of tickets are already sold out. So plan your day and get the tickets early!

You can find more info here.