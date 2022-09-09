What’s up, all!

Thank goodness it’s finally cooling down this weekend. There’s plenty of activities to do in and outdoors, and you can get to them all without breaking a sweat.

Let’s go!

New items in Mission Local

A modest plug: I’m starting a news roundup about Mission development and happenings called Mission Moves. Scoops included in this week’s issue are the closure of the vintage and consignment store Carousel, more information about the potential shut down of STUFF, and some progress happening in the Red Building and the former Cine Latino theater on Mission Street.

You may have noticed Yujie Zhou has been regularly reporting gig worker tidbits on “Gig Bits,” too. Check it out!

Dog Eared Books turns 30!!!

Thirty, wordy, and thriving. Congratulations and happy birthday to one of my favorite shops to buy literature and clear my head, Dog Eared Books! As the store’s newsletter notes, this “scrappy” store survived the dot-com boom, the dot-com crash, the recession and the pandemic. Thank goodness.

To celebrate, swing by the Thank You Sale and screen-printing party on Sunday, Sept. 18. That’s right, if you ever wanted to show off the Dog Eared Books logo on your tote bags or baby tees, you can get it on Sunday for free!

Don’t miss out; come to 900 Valencia St. near 20th Street, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’ll be one for the books.

The Chapel celebrates a decade

A perfect 10. The Chapel, the live music venue, celebrates its 10th anniversary the best way it knows how: A lineup of concerts. Kicking off the celebration today is Cold Cave, a darkwave and synth-pop legend. Get prepped to watch the star who rolled with Nine Inch Nails and Sonic Youth. Tickets cost $35, but save three bucks by ordering in advance here.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show goes on at 8:30 p.m. The Chapel is located at 777 Valencia St. near 19th Street.

Unidos en Salud offers first and second monkeypox vaccines

Friday is shot-o’-clock. That’s right: Unidos en Salud, the organization born in the pandemic right here in the Mission, is administering first and second doses of monkeypox vaccines. As our reporter Carolyn Stein noted, monkeypox has been disproportionately affecting the LGBTQ+ and Latinx community.

Visit the vaccine site at 24th and Capp Street on Friday, Sept. 9, between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., to receive a dose. Staff are bilingual in English and Spanish. Visit our bilingual vaccine page here.

What to do this weekend

Free music classes for kids

Need to drop off the kiddos for a few hours? Bring them to the free music classes every Wednesday and Friday at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts.

Violin and cello classes will be taught by Margaret Gonzalez, Byron Hogan, Angela Solis, and Corina Santos. The programming is brought to you by Music Mission San Francisco, a nonprofit.

Free classes are available each Wednesday and Friday throughout September, and scholarships may be available if you inquire at the center’s lobby. Classes run from 4 to 6 p.m.

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is located at 2868 Mission St. near 25th Street. Visit its website or call 415-821-1155 for more information.

“The Way Things Also Are” exhibition at David Ireland House

There’s the way you think it is, and “The Way Things Also Are.” Libby Black, a Berkeley-based artist, unveils her exhibition “The Way Things Also Are” and explores the women depicted in David Ireland’s work. She shines a spotlight on Ireland’s unknown early drawings, and tells Ireland’s story through her individual and queer perspective.

Besides Black’s work, pieces by Maryam Safanasab, AJ Serrano and Nicole Shaffer will be displayed.

Opening day for “The Way Things Also Are” is Saturday, and runs from noon to 6 p.m. The David Ireland House is located at 500 Capp St. near 20th Street.

For more information, visit the website here.

Mission murals online at SFMOMA

Ditch the heat and surf the internet for a history of Mission murals. The San Francisco Modern Museum of Art now offers an online publication, “Proyecto Mission Murals,” that paints the history of the neighborhood artwork movement between the ’70s and ’80s.

The photo gallery documents eye-catching works like “Mission Rebels” and “Quetzalcoatl,” and was edited by Cary Cordova, author of the nonfiction art book “The Heart of the Mission.”

If you’re itching to visit the SFMOMA in person, consider attending during a free or discounted day. First Thursdays of the month are free for Bay Area residents from 1 to 8 p.m.

The next free Family Day is this Sunday, Sept. 11, and features a Mini Mural Festival, which will nicely complement Diego Rivera’s piece “Pan American Unity,” currently displayed at the museum.

Learn more about visiting the SFMOMA by calling 415-357-4000 or visiting the website.

Mark your calendars

Comic book release, raffle, and signing at Sour Cherry

Calling all gaylien superstars — it’s a cosmic comic book release! (Try saying that three times fast.) The lovely LGBTQ-owned comic book store Sour Cherry is hosting a comic book release of Natalie McKean’s comic, “M33 Galaxy of Hybrids.” Stick around and ask McKean your questions, or simply get your issues signed.

If that hasn’t got you over the moon, maybe the raffle will. Enter the raffle and you may win Queer Wave Coffee Beans, toys, posters, stickers, and more. Register for the event in advance, and you’ll get a goodie bag! Sign up here.

Sour Cherry is located at 3187 16th St. near Guerrero St. The cosmic release is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Mission indigenous and Latinx dance festival

Show the 5,700 indigenous ancestors buried at Mission Dolores the respect they deserve through the SII Agua, Si Dance Festival. This festival honors Yemalu, a local Ohlone tribe, and their waterways.

Leaders of the local Ohlone tribe, Dance Mission Theater, San Francisco Recreation and Parks, collaborate for a daylong art festival at Dolores Park that includes videos, community rituals and live performances.

It’s an event you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for Oct. 1, and drop by anytime between 2 and 10 p.m. Eighteenth Street will be closed in honor of the Chutchui Village that was once located there.

For more information, visit the website here.

Learn more about SFUSD

Parents, it’s your turn to take notes. The San Francisco Unified School District has earned its fair share of press in the past year, and surely parents wish to meet and talk about issues together for the upcoming year.

That’s one reason why SF Parents and Kids Safe SF are hosting a “Back-to-School” Edition of Parents Night Out to discuss burning questions about the school year. Meet at Teeth Bar in the Mission between 7 and 9 p.m. — we’re sure you’ll need a drink.

RSVP by Friday, Sept. 9, here. Don’t be tardy!

Lotusland Yoga

It’s time to get down, dog. Lotusland Yoga Studio just opened at 1360 Valencia St. near 24th Street, and they’re bending over backwards to welcome you in for a class.

Practice vinyasa yoga, restorative yoga, mantras and meditation. Why not hop into a reggaeton yoga class taught by San Francisco native Zoë Elena? Grab your mat Sept. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m., and bring that friend who can’t stop playing Bad Bunny.

Besides yoga classes and training, interested parties can rent out the Lotusland space. Contact hello@lotuslandyogasf.com or visit the site for more information.

Concert for a cause at Slate*

As if San Francisco Chronicle reporter Trisha Thadani couldn’t get much cooler, she moonlights as a bartender at Slate* on weekends (and makes a mean spicy margarita, I might add). She’s partnering with the local band Magic School Busk to raise money for the Liberation Institute, a local organization that enables folks to get free or discounted therapy, and EduSkate, an after-school program that gives students a safe place to do homework and create art.

Bring hella cash, because Thadani’s tips go straight to the fundraiser. Can’t come? Too bad. It’s okay — Venmo Thadani at @TrishaThadani, and half the money goes to each organization.

Come through to Slate* bar at 2925 16th St. near Capp Street. Party starts next week on Friday, Sept. 16. It starts at 7 p.m., and goes til 1 a.m.

Register for the event here! Donate directly to EduSkate here. Follow @magicschoolbusk on Instagram, or see them play on Valencia Street near 17th Street every Friday at 11 p.m.

“Bach, Guitar, and Fashion:” An SF music salon

Classical guitarist Juri Yun plays Bach, Scarlatti, Mertz, and Piazzolla. Fashion scholar Leslie Rabine shows us what to wear to a music salon — in the time of J.S. Bach, or in our own time.

Enjoy a casual afternoon of music in an intimate setting, with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and great conversation.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 4 to 6 p.m., at the Verdi Club, 2424 Mariposa St.

Information and tickets at SF Music Salon.

One-time Donation amount $ Monthly Donation amount $ Annually Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate Now