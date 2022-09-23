This week the community said farewell to the more-than-a-century-old restaurant, Roosevelt Tamale Parlor. Sadly, it never quite bounced back from the pandemic, even though the team tried everything. But at the same time, we see more new restaurants, like soft-open Cauliflower, on 16th Street. Try their featured “Dolores Bacon” and appreciate curated artworks from Nick di Tomasso.

The SFPD just launched a new complaint portal, which is meant to enable citizens to look up their case status and submit documents for case reviews or investigative hearing requests.

If you need COVID-19 or Monkeypox vaccination, visit the vaccine site at 24th and Capp Street on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Appointments are recommended. Staffs are bilingual in English and Spanish. Visit our bilingual vaccine page here.

Art Exhibition Opening TONIGHT

Art lovers can’t miss the opening reception of a new exhibition at contemporary art gallery Sin Título, “Magic, Mystery, Mastery: The Art of Oaxaca.” It’s TONIGHT, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 418 Sutter St. More info can be found here.

Book Reading Tomorrow

Deyci Carrillo, a Mexican author who shares her love and experience through poems, will read sections of her book “Entre la miel y el Fuego.” Join to listen, reflect, discuss, and build community at 12 pm tomorrow together.

This event is hosted by the Immigration Committee of the Latino Task Force. The address is 701 Alabama St.

Please email Ivan Corado-Vega at ivan@mlvs.org or call 415-574-9918 to RSVP.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Check the list and mark your calendar.

Art Explosion Fall Open Studios

This weekend, over 100 artists will open their studios and some at 2425 17th St and 744 Alabama St. The time is from 12 – 5 pm. Painters, sculptures, photographers, fashion designers and jewelers will be showing so there will be something for every type of art connoisseur. Come meet the artists in their studios and get a personal showing of their art.

Want to get a first look at all the artwork? The free opening reception gala will be on Friday 7-10 pm.

They already have some displayed on Facebook.

More artist-hosted studio events will take place next month, as ArtSpan’s SF Open Studios (SFOS) program runs through Sunday, November 13. ArtLaunch will return, which is an in-person kick-off celebration in the SFOS Exhibition at the SOMArts Cultural Center.

Check more detail here and save the date!

Sour Cherry Book Fair

Book Fair & Pop-up at 1-5 pm this Saturday. Sour Cherry Comics near Guerrero St&16 St wil hoost a book sales event, together with five local artists.

Want to get a $5 mystery comic bag? Half-price books & graphic novels? Other prizes? Go to the store, and don’t forget to bring your mask.

Rescheduled “Corazón a la Mission” community celebration

As Yujie reported last week, there are a series of eight enormous photos at Folsom and 24th streets. Guess what? Almost all the faces in the portraits will be there in real life, as well as flowers, prayer, Aztec dancing, and Brazilian samba music.

Come to join “Corazón a la Mission” community celebration this Saturday at 3 p.m. It was rescheduled due to the rain last weekend.

Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival

Curious about ancient printing tools? The San Francisco Center for the Book’s 19th annual Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival is back for another all-day public printmaking and book arts event. Activities include hands-on printmaking and book arts activities, demonstrations, retail vendors, and live printing on Rhode Island Street.

It’s a family-friendly event. Good opportunities to bring your kids to see how texts and illustrations are printed on paper! It’s on Sunday, September 25, from 11 am to 4 pm.

More info about this free event can be found here.

Folsom Street Fair 2022

The world’s largest leather event is on this Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm. You can expect to see many amazing people doing what they love.

Hundreds of vendors and performers will be on 9th St. between Folsom and Howard Streets. More info can be found here and here.

Let’s appreciate the city’s diverse subculture!

Pacific Coast Fog Fest

If you want a one-day trip, Palmetto Ave at Pacifica will be a good choice this weekend.

The Fog Fest kicks off Saturday morning at 10 am with the Discover Pacifica Parade and Marching Band Competition. Then stay and enjoy over 200 arts and crafts and vendor booths, food and beverage booths and 3-stage live music, family fun fest and a variety of other activities. Check more info here.

More Arts Next Week

Juanita: 30 Years of MORE!

Juanita: 30 Years of MORE! will be on view at the SFAC Main Gallery in the War Memorial Veterans Building from September 30 through November 12, 2022.

This is an exhibition that highlights and celebrates the groundbreaking and radical work of San Francisco drag icon, Juanita MORE! A curated selection of photographs, posters, over 40 original commissioned artworks, and dresses offer a rare glimpse into Juanita’s extraordinary and fabulous life, representing just a fraction of the thousands of objects from her personal archives.

The opening celebration will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. next Friday, September 30. More info here.