Huge pictures at Folsom and 24th

It’s impossible to walk by Folsom and 24th Street without being captivated by a series of eight enormous photos.

The ten-foot-tall photographs – known as Corazón de la Mission, or “The Heart of the Mission” – first appeared on the building’s facade last month. All of these people are widely known in the local community and have been covered in various Mission Local’s stories.

“The community here is just so incredible, especially the Latino community. That’s the unifying theme throughout the images,” said Alexa Treviño, photographer of the portraits, who works as an artist under the name LexMex.

The Corazón a la Mission community celebration will be held this Sunday at 5 p.m. Almost all the faces in the portraits will be there in real life, as well as flowers, prayer, Aztec dancing, and Brazilian samba music. More information about the Sunday celebration can be found here.

Fundraiser tonight!

8 p.m. tonight at Slate Bar, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Trisha Thadani will team up with local band Magic School Busk for a fundraiser where she will play her other role – bartender.

The money raised will be split 50/50 with Trisha’s half going to Liberation Institute, a local organization that provides discounted/free therapy for those who otherwise couldn’t afford it, and the Magic School Busk half going to EduSkate, an after-school program that provides a safe place for students to do homework and art.

Those who can’t make it are also welcome to Venmo Trisha directly at @TrishaThadani. The event is expected to run until 1 a.m., and more information can be found here.

Free coding classes in the Mission

For those looking for a career change, the Bay Area’s booming tech industry may seem enticing. A free coding course that Mission Economic Development Agency has continued to offer for years may be an opportunity for those who are eager to join the technology industry but unsure if it’s for them.

“Mission Techies” is a 16-week online course that teaches both programming skills such as JavaS, SQL, CSS and HTML, and career development skills including networking, resume writing, and career planning.

More information and registration link can be found here.

Dog Eared Books Turns 30 Years Old!

The beloved bookstore at 20th and Valencia is turning 30 years old this Sunday. “The support we felt during the pandemic reminded us that San Francisco and especially the Mission District believes that Dog Eared Books is a valuable resource,” they say.

They plan to celebrate the birthday with a “Thank You Oh So Much” sale (30 percent off most books) and a silk-screening party (bring a shirt, book bag, bedsheet, whatever and they will screen it with their logo for free).

The celebration is expected to last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday at Dog Eared Books. More information can be found here.

Arts

Viva Mexico!

Image courtesy of Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts.

Noche Mexicana (Mexican Night) will be held at Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts on Sep. 16 celebrating the 212nd Mexican Independence Day. Live entertainment, a rebozo contest and art exhibits will be available at the event. Food and dancing too.

Celebrations kick off at 6 p.m. this Friday at 2868 Mission Street. Check out the detailed rundown here.

Brunch with artists

Image courtesy of 500 Capp Street and the Berkeley Art Center. Image courtesy of 500 Capp Street and the Berkeley Art Center.

500 Capp Street and the Berkeley Art Center are hosting a joint brunch this Sunday for those who’d like to meet Bay Area artists involved with both organizations, curators and other like-minded arts supporters and arts champions.

The event takes place on Sep. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the David Ireland House at 500 Capp Street. Purchase tickets here.

Enjoy an evening with artists

Image courtesy of Luna Rienne Gallery. Image courtesy of Luna Rienne Gallery.

Luna Rienne Gallery at 3318 22nd Street is inviting you to enjoy an evening with artists Beryl Landau and Anthony Holdsworth next Thursday. Both are painters dedicated to the urban landscape of San Francisco, with its hilly streets, flower vendors at the 24th Bart plaza, and densely packed skyscrapers along the wharf.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to conversation with the artists there will be a classical guitar performance by Jorge Castro. More information can be found here.

The Art of Oaxaca

Image courtesy of Sin Título.

Contemporary art gallery Sin Título is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the opening of a new exhibition – Magic, Mystery, Mastery: The Art of Oaxaca.

An opening reception of the exhibit will take place on Sep. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 418 Sutter St. More information can be found here.