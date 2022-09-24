More than 100 art enthusiasts roamed through Art Explosion Studios for Friday’s opening night of a weekend in which more than 75 artists will show and sell paintings, sculpture jewelry, and prints.
The studios at 2425 17th St and 744 Alabama St will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 5 pm.
Terri Wolfe, the director of Art Explosions said the studios have been providing an affordable place to work for local artists since the 1990s.
Explore 15 great artworks with Mission Local and check out more on your own.
Floor 1, Alabama Street Studio
Floor 2, Alabama Street Studio
17th Street Studio
