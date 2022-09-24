More than 100 art enthusiasts roamed through Art Explosion Studios for Friday’s opening night of a weekend in which more than 75 artists will show and sell paintings, sculpture jewelry, and prints.

The studios at 2425 17th St and 744 Alabama St will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 5 pm.

Terri Wolfe, the director of Art Explosions said the studios have been providing an affordable place to work for local artists since the 1990s.

Explore 15 great artworks with Mission Local and check out more on your own.

Floor 1, Alabama Street Studio

“Petrichor is the smell that happens right before rain. It’s a combination of moisture and soil. I love that elemental idea behind this title.” –Timothy Wirth “I just make really cute monsters. They have emotions. I don’t know…I just want to make something that makes people smile and happy.” — Lois Wang “I am a primary school art teacher. My works are inspired by kids’ unlimited imagination.” — Emory Lucin “I have to paint every day in order to be happy. That’s why I am doing an inventory sale right now because there is no enough space in my studio any more.” — Lucia Gonnella

Floor 2, Alabama Street Studio

“When I do the drawing, I just get lost. It’s like a childhood adventure.” — Ken Hay “It’s all made of old house paint. People just donate it to me when there is a little left over. Then I fall it on the glass, dry and then sculpt.” — Bussie Parker Kehoe By Cat Butler

17th Street Studio

“I just love to make clean, repeating patterns. It’s intuitive.” — Suzanne Baxter “The text is about my life. It’s like a stream of consciousness of my own personal life.” — Anastasia Faiella “I love experimenting with the textural qualities that add depth to a painted surface.” — Doug Comstock “I’m just trying to create the sense of beauty and peace that is sort of missing in lives a lot of times.” — Hollynn Wilcox By Anne Meredith Terpstra By Noah Lyons By Naomi Weed

Check out more information on Art Explosion Studios website and their facebook page.