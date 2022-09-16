For the first two weeks of September, the average maximum temperature in downtown San Francisco was 77.8 degrees Fahrenheit – making it the fifth hottest start to the month since 1921.

Data from the oldest downtown SF meteorological station recorded the highest temperatures five years ago when the average maximum temp hit 82.7 degrees between Sept. 1 and Sept. 11. The city’s hottest day ever was Sept. 1, 2017, when the maximum temperature reached 106 degrees.

The three other hot starts to September occurred in 1983, 1984, and 2004.

What does this mean in terms of climate change?

2022 has the fifth hottest start of September since 1921. Meteorologist said we’re experiencing more fluctuating and warmer temperature since 1980s. 82.7 82 79.5 78.7 80 77.8 2022 average 5-year average highest temperature 75 70 65 every year average highest temperature 60 2020 1920 1945 1970 1995 Note: the time period shown above is between Sept. 1 to Sept. 11 2022 has the fifth hottest start of September since 1921. Meteorologist said we’re experiencing more fluctuating and warmer temperature since 1980s. 5-year average highest temperature every year average highest temperature 2022 average 77.8°F 1920 1945 1970 78.7 1983 1984 82 1995 79.5 2004 82.7 2017 2020 Note: the time period shown above is between Sept. 1 to Sept. 11

“The patterns for the more recent years, since the mid-1980s, seem to be warmer and especially more fluctuating,” said Charles Fisk, a member of the American Meteorological Society.

Compared to the years before 1980, the average temperature has increased by 2 degrees °F. Meteorologists said this is consistent with how they would expect the climate to behave in the 21st Century.

John P. Monteverdi, emeritus professor of meteorology at San Francisco State University said the heat can likely be attributed to global warming, but scientists prefer to wait for all the data to see if there are any extenuating circumstances.

As long as the extreme heat continues, power outages will follow. Exactly that happened last week.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, the hottest day of the latest heat spell at 98 °F, Pacific Gas and Electric provided a record-breaking 22,684 MW of power to their customers – 50 percent more than it would normally provide. The outage that day affected more than 210,000 people.

At around 3 p.m. last Thursday, the soaring temperatures also brought on a power outage in nearly a straight line from Dogpatch through to Noe Valley. Approximately 5,800 PG&E customers lost power.

More than 95 percent of the utility’s customers got their power back in an hour, as PG&E dispatched crews to Shotwell Street and 20th Street for repairs while the distribution control center connected customers to other power sources. The remaining customers, who were served directly by the damaged equipment, had their power restored at 6:54 p.m.

Stress on the equipment, said Mayra Tostado, a PG&E Spokesperson, explained the outage.

Two hottest days last week were when most outage happened, according to PG&E. PG&E provided record-breaking 22,684 MW of power to customers last Tuesday, Sept. 6. . On Tuesday, the outages affected 217,505 customers. 98°F 95 On Thursday, the outages affected 11,085 customers, including 5,800 in Mission. 90 87°F 85 80 75 70 max temp 65 64°F 62°F 60 min temp 55 09/01 09/02 09/03 09/04 09/05 09/06 09/07 09/08 09/09 09/10 09/11 Two hottest days last week were when most outage happened, according to PG&E. PG&E provided record-breaking 22,684 MW of power to customers last Tuesday, Sept. 6. 217,505 customers affected by outage 11,085 customers affected, including 5,800 in Mission 98°F 95 87°F max temp 64°F 62°F 55 min temp 09/01 09/06 09/08 09/11

“What was extreme in the 20th-century climate is less extreme now in the new climate mode,” said Monteverdi.

“In other words, people would say, ‘Oh, that was a really hot day.’ But it’s going to be more typical.”

Wider swings from the average are also expected in the Bay Area, not only in temperature but also in rainfall. This means there will be more droughts and cold snaps as well, said Monteverdi. However, although climate change is certainly a driver of unusual weather events, it is difficult to attribute every event directly to global warming until more data is collected, he said.

The Bay Area has always experienced a cool summer and its Indian Summer in September – and that is still the case. But the difference is that the autumn heat is now liable to be more extreme. The data shows that the highest temperature every month in recent years is higher, compared to years before the 1980s.

Bay Area has always experienced a cool summer and an Indian Summer in September. But data shows the higest temperature every month in recent years is slightly higher than 40 years ago. 105 100 95 90 post-1980 highest temp per month 85 80 75 70 65 60 pro-1980 highest temp per month 55 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Sep Oct Nov Dec Aug Bay Area has always experienced a cool summer and an Indian Summer in September But data shows the higest temperature every month in recent years is slightly higher than 40 years ago pro-1980 highest temp per month post-1980 highest temp per month cooler hotter Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Note: Data analysis process can be found here.