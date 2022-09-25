The Double Play at 16th and Bryant, a treasure of baseball memorabilia going back to the days when the Seals Stadium sat across from it, caught fire early Saturday morning severely damaging the building and closing the bar.

Kevin Copps, who lives several blocks away, said he went to the bar last Friday. “There’s a whole thing going around the main dining room, covered with old baseball photographs, gloves and other incredible memorabilia,” he said. “I figured I’d be back. I didn’t know I’m never gonna again.”

The fire started between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday.

See more UPDATE: VIDEO FROM THIS MORNINGS DOUBLE PLAY FIRE- MEDIA FREE TO USE CREDIT SFFD. https://t.co/lPVE6kGaAn pic.twitter.com/imgLTxVrrS — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 24, 2022

The ground floor was totally lost, but no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is unknown. The owner’s son, Rafael Hernandez, Jr., said the fire did not start in the kitchen.

When contractors tried to put up the wooden boards after firefighters put out the flames, they noticed smoke still coming from one spot. So they called 911 again.

The witness from a nearby restaurant said at least three fire engines and around 20 firefighters were present to address the second emergency call.

Cordons are put up around the building. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

When Mission Local arrived around 2 p.m., cordons were strung around the entire building, and some burned materials sat stacked at the corner. Wooden boards covered the door and windows on the ground floor as well as two windows on the second floor. The side facing the intersection of 16th and Bryant was severely damaged.

During the afternoon, four workers from the Faragon Restoration Company were dealing with the water in the basement.

Workers from a restoration Company are cleaning the bar after the fire. Photo by Chuqin Jiang.

The bar has been standing at the crossroads of 16th and Bryant street for more than a century. While now adjacent to the Potrero Center mall, it was, until 1959, across the street from Seals Stadium. That ballpark, built in 1931, was the home of the San Francisco Seals, and the first home of the major league San Francisco Giants, from 1958 until 1960.

Christine Mai-Duc wrote in Mission Local in 2011: “In a neighborhood known for change, the Double Play is a place where time stands still. It’s a place where outsiders are identified instantly. People quickly decide whether or not they like you, and call you “honey” if they do.”

Residents and others shared memories and on the owner’s Facebook post, which announced that the bar will remain closed until further notice.

Related Reading A Day in the Life of the Double Play No, they don’t have a blender. No, they will not make you a Malibu with a twist, or whatever.

One-time Donation amount $ Monthly Donation amount $ Annually Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Agree to pay fees? ($0) Paying the transaction fee is not required, but it directs more money in support of our mission. Sign up for our newsletter