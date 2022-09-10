Savor that slice of Arinell Pizza a little more than usual when you stumble home drunk tonight. It’s likely the last you’ll get in the Mission.

“Closing,” reads a message pinned to the pizza window display. “Last day: Sat. Sept. 10th.” The 33-year-old pizza joint, which also has a location in Berkeley, closes the Mission District location due to staffing issues, according to the sign.

Already, at least one heartbroken and perhaps slightly inebriated customer posted a picture of the sign on social media with a sad winky face and a simple “bye.”

Demirdijian was not immediately available for comment, but a staff member did confirm today is the last day for the Valencia Street joint.

But even before the news was announced, the writing was on the wall regarding Arinell’s closure. Owner Ron Demirdjian bemoaned how the pandemic drastically slowed business and caused him to run the shop at a loss for two years.

Last spring Demirdijian stopped operating Arinell’s on Mondays and Tuesdays, and cut its hours back to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.

“The model for the business for being successful was for people to get really drunk … hop bar to bar and eat Arinell Pizza,” Demirdjian told Mission Local in April, when closing the business was still a toss-up.

When rumors swirled that Arinell’s would close, residents rushed to eulogize it on Instagram. “I would dog pizza pies here after a good night out in the mission. RIP” one commenter wrote.

“Best pizza in SF and closest thing we have to authentic NY style pizza. Been going here for 15 years,” another said.

If you’re still craving Arinell’s pies, visit or order from its location in Berkeley, which is still around.

Arinell Pizza is located at 509 Valencia St. near 16th St. Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.