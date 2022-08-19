What’s ultimately worse for San Francisco — shadows on Potrero del Sol Park, or the city’s severe housing shortage?

The latter, according to the Recreation and Park Commission. Today the commission voted 4-to-1 that the shadows caused by a proposed seven-story residential project at 1458 San Bruno Ave. near Cesar Chavez Street did not create enough of an “adverse effect” on the park, at James Rolph Jr. playground, and the Potrero Hill Community Garden. The positive recommendation brings the project one step closer to overall approval.

A shadow analysis indicated that the building would slightly diminish the amount of sunlight to the community garden, and slightly extend the shadow at the James Rolph Playground. Ultimately, the analysis found the most popular parts of the park, such as the skate park, would be mostly unaffected.

“While I am very sensitive to the shadow issue, I just see the housing crisis as something out of control,” said Commissioner Laurence Griffin.

Commissioner Vanita Louie, though a bit torn on the vote, said she grew up near parks in Chinatown that often had shadows. Ultimately, folks weren’t deterred from using the park, she said. “I am not going to vote my conscience,” Louie said. “But I do feel a need for housing.”

The project as proposed has 232 units, of which 29 units will be below-market rate. It activated the state density bonus and will rise at a maximum of 73 feet.

Using housing as the deciding factor was a tad unusual for the parks commission, which does not normally consider affordable housing policies or project density in its shadow analysis.

After several commissioners said the “public good” of housing outweighed the shadows, Recreation and Parks Department general manager Phil Ginsburg said: “This is not the Planning Commission. It is the Planning Commission’s responsibility to weigh these competing interests. You are weighing in on the impacts as it relates to the park.”

But in this day and age, housing is top of mind, especially as public perception toward development shifts. More constituents are aware of the roles city commissions play in getting San Francisco housing projects approved. Lately, commissions like Rec and Parks and the Historic Commission are under increased scrutiny as the state cracks down on building mandates.

So, two artists who work at 1458 San Bruno Ave. urged the commission to rule the project’s shadow would not be adverse. San Francisco’s homelessness and housing crises were worse.

Three years ago, developer Christopher Goode proposed to demolish three industrial buildings, including one at 1458 San Bruno Ave. that houses the artist commercial space called “The Farm.” Later the property was rezoned by the city for housing, and Goode decided to propose residential buildings and displace the 11 commercial tenants. At least three Farm residents are in support of the project, and two spoke at today’s commission meeting.

Goode held multiple meetings, and knocked off some 77 units from the project to to appease complaints about possible shadows. Acknowledging concerns about affordability, Goode attempted to sell it to the city as a navigation center, but said the city turned him down.

Still, Potrero Hill Community Garden members spoke today about how the project’s shadows would impede growth in a community garden, and they urged commissioners to vote that the projected shadows are harmful.

Yet even critics of the project appeared self-aware that their comments would be viewed as anti-housing, and repeatedly emphasized that they were not anti-housing “NIMBYs.”

Some opposed said the project’s shadow might be worth it if the developer, Goode, added more affordable on-site units to the project.

“If this project was a 100 percent affordable housing project, if it was a shelter for unhoused folks, then I would think twice about it,” said Commissioner Annie Jupiter-Jones, who was the sole commissioner to dissent in today’s vote. As a lifelong Mission resident who takes her kids to the park, she said the neighborhood benefits more from the public space than market-rate housing.

“I do not think the benefit of this project is worth the impact that it’s going to have,” Jupiter-Jones said.

Goode stated to Mission Local in an email that in addition to the 29 affordable units, the city requires him to pay $4 million in fees to the city’s affordable housing fund and another $4 million in impact fees. Affordable housing fund fees later contribute to the production of 100-percent affordable housing buildings.

During the 90 minute meeting, a few other residents called into public comment to note that the building would cause more shadow than the 1 percent it was legally allowed. Others expressed concerns finding a place to park cars in the neighborhood, specifically for those with graveyard shifts or seniors.

Goode responded that the 52 parking spaces in the plan is the maximum the city allows. San Francisco has a transit-first policy and discourages parking spaces in transit-rich areas.

Overall, these concerns and the evident shadows weren’t enough to block the project. Commissioner Larry Mazzola, Jr. said, “If you’re looking at this as just a shadow issue — I don’t think it’s enough to turn this job down today.”