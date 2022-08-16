Monkeypox cases have been steadily rising in California since late May. As of last Friday, the San Francisco Department of Public Health had recorded 514 cases.
Here’s the lowdown on everything you need to know about monkeypox in the city – who is eligible for vaccines, where you can get tested, and what options are available for treatment.
Who is being impacted?
So far, the vast majority of monkeypox cases in the US have involved men who have sex with men. According to the Department of Public Health, 97.5 percent of San Francisco cases have been in men, and 77.4 percent of people impacted have been gay or bisexual.
People aged 25–44 have been hit disproportionately hard, making up approximately 7 in every 10 cases in the city.
Latinx people have been more likely to test positive for the disease, while transmission has been disproportionately low in the Asian community. The Department of Public Health is collecting responses from the public to help ensure that access to tests and vaccines is equitable. To share your ideas on what to improve, you can fill out their survey.
Jake Scott, an infectious diseases specialist from Stanford University, said that it is important to acknowledge that gay and bisexual men are at a greater risk of disease, and that sexual contact is the major means by which it spreads. But that needs to be balanced with an understanding that the disease is not solely sexually transmitted and can affect any demographic.
“Obviously we have to be cautious not to exacerbate stigmas and shame,” he said. “We need to make sure people are comfortable seeing their doctor with monkeypox. We need to make sure people don’t feel judged.”
Where can I get tested and vaccinated?
In order to test, you must have active symptoms (a bump or a rash). If you have a healthcare provider, they should be able to help schedule your test. If not, there are free facilities available for testing as well.
Eligible San Franciscans can get tested and vaccinated at the sites below. It is recommended that you call ahead to check your eligibility.
Who is eligible for a vaccine?
There are currently six groups in the city who are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine:
Men or trans people who have sex with men, if they had more than one sexual partner in the past 14 days
People who have been in close contact with a suspected or confirmed case in the past 14 days
People who received notice of potential exposure from a venue or event in the past 14 days
Sex workers (of any gender or sexual orientation)
Clinicians who have had a "high-risk occupational exposure," like checking lesions.
Laboratory workers who routinely perform monkeypox testing
What are my options for vaccines?
There are two vaccines being administered for monkeypox: the two-dose vaccine Jynneos and the single dose vaccine Acam2000.
Due to limited supply, only first doses of the Jynneos vaccine are currently available. It is unclear when second doses will be made available to the public. However, one dose of the Jynneos vaccine still provides significant protection against the virus. Unlike Covid-19, a person can go six months to a year without having to restart the vaccine process.
People who are immunocompromised may be eligible for an additional vaccine dose to strengthen immunity. Immunocompromised people should consult with their healthcare provider about getting an additional dose.
Can I get treated for monkeypox?
There is only one treatment available for monkeypox at the moment: tecovirimat, or TPOXX for short.
Unlike the monkeypox vaccines, TPOXX does not have emergency-use authorization, meaning that clinicians need to fill out lots of paperwork in order to prescribe it. Only those with severe pain or symptoms can receive access to TPOXX.
If you have more questions about monkeypox that you'd like answered, please let us know in the comments.
Thank you for the useful research, and for such clear writing!