So far, the vast majority of monkeypox cases in the US have involved men who have sex with men. According to the Department of Public Health, 97.5 percent of San Francisco cases have been in men, and 77.4 percent of people impacted have been gay or bisexual.

People aged 25–44 have been hit disproportionately hard, making up approximately 7 in every 10 cases in the city.

Latinx people have been more likely to test positive for the disease, while transmission has been disproportionately low in the Asian community. The Department of Public Health is collecting responses from the public to help ensure that access to tests and vaccines is equitable. To share your ideas on what to improve, you can fill out their survey.

Jake Scott, an infectious diseases specialist from Stanford University, said that it is important to acknowledge that gay and bisexual men are at a greater risk of disease, and that sexual contact is the major means by which it spreads. But that needs to be balanced with an understanding that the disease is not solely sexually transmitted and can affect any demographic.

“Obviously we have to be cautious not to exacerbate stigmas and shame,” he said. “We need to make sure people are comfortable seeing their doctor with monkeypox. We need to make sure people don’t feel judged.”