Three years ago, the city offered to buy a mansion at 822 South Van Ness Ave. so it could remain a longterm care facility for those experiencing mental health issues.

Instead, the property sold Friday for $3,330,000 to a private LLC.

Why didn’t Mayor London Breed ever go through with the deal? “Change of plans,” wrote the mayor’s press secretary, Parisa Safarzadeh, in an email this week.

“It’s important to note that while this purchase did not go through, the City is actively making great progress and investments in the expansion of beds, shelter and housing to provide adequate and safe support for San Franciscans in need,” Safarzadeh added.

Breed and the city just reopened a 46-bed residential care facility on 658 Shotwell St., that will begin accepting clients on Aug. 8. The Shotwell property closed for renovations and was acquired by A&A Health Services in 2017, but previously operated as a residential care facility that had 29 beds.

From 2013 to 2019, the number of such beds in the city has declined by 999 to 600.

The yellow and lavender Victorian on 822 South Van Ness Ave. has 15 bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a magazine-worthy interior. According to photos from its listing website, a chandelier hangs from the ceiling, abstract art hangs from the walls.

“I put my heart and soul into this,” said Cathy Candelaria, a Coldwell Banker realtor who closed the deal Friday. It was the hardest property she had to sell thus far. A lot of customers were interested, but even for the wealthy of San Francisco, “the financials were so tough.”

On Friday, Candelaria would not confirm who bought the property or how its owners intend to use the property. Public property records were not yet updated.

It’s unclear whether it will remain a residential care facility or change use. To change its use from a board and care facilty, the new owners will have to get approval from the Planning Commssion.

The Parangan family operated 822 South Van Ness Ave. a residential care facility since 1981, but in 2019 wanted to get out of the business.

Such facilites have long cared for seniors or those experiencing mental health issues who might also need individualized care and services. Some 27 clients lived at the mansion in the months before it closed in 2019.

But in 2019 year, the property became an emblem of an ongoing problem in San Francisco: Residential care facilities were closing left and right, even though plenty of folks could use them.

That’s why Breed offered to buy 822 South Van Ness Ave. in 2020, and the city sent a Letter of Intent to Purchase. At the time, the building was listed for $5 million.

Before the building went back on the market for just shy of $5 million, the tenants were transferred i to other facilities like the Hummingbird psychological respite center at San Francisco General Hospital.

For her part, the realtor said she was ready to move on.

Now that the sale is over? “I can’t wait to relax,” Candelaria said.