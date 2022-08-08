Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump.

Hospitalizations, recorded infections, positivity rates and wastewater numbers are down. R Number models hover around 1.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new booster with minimal data showing effectiveness or duration. Has the Biden Administration set the shots up to fail? The decision, made sometime ago, raises questions not only for this fall/winter, but also for long-term trust in future vaccines not to mention public health.

Even though Margaret Thatcher famously declared “there is no such thing as society,” the covid pandemic has revealed that yes, societies do exist and societal responses were remarkably heterogeneous among similar groups like the G7. This article explores that heterogeneity and the policy implications flowing from it.

Last week I noted the Biden Administration’s failure to follow up Trump’s successful (if shamelessly excessive) support for the mRna vaccine. This week two Senate Trump-lite Republicans have written a letter to President Biden criticizing the Administration’s lack of covid urgency and calling for Operation Warp Speed 2.0 to produce a pan-coronavirus nasal vaccine that will actually reduce infections and provide durable protection against the emergence of new variants. Is this a glimmer of hope?

Don’t bet on it. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of (D-NY) says “I think the president decided we’re in a good place right now. We’ve really gotten over the hump of COVID.” Note: that attitude will make it far more difficult to convince people to take the new booster.

A new study (preprint) from UCSF shows the vaccine helped reduce the infectiousness of those infected in California prisons. Yes, vaccines can reduce infectiousness and transmission, but not for very long.

Infections may have been milder for most during the recent, and ongoing, wave, but there are now so many infected the absolute number of deaths and sick people has become noticeable. Covid may have generated “a kind of epidemiological aftershock” leaving people susceptible to a huge range of other conditions, threatening health systems already struggling with insufficient resources.

A current example seems to be Britain as explained in this long thread which traces current excess mortality in the UK to the defunding and understaffing of the National Health System. In the U.S. no such public system exists and it is unclear whether profit-hungry private hospitals have yet to learn the lessons of covid.

Unrestrained transmission has also led to an increase in absolute numbers of “long covid” cases putting extra strain on hospitals and healthcare workers.

Long covid may be keeping up to 4 million people out of work.

Here’s a thread on long covid brain science.

Have hospitalizations have taken a substantial dip? On August 27, the San Francisco Department of Health reported 66 covid hospitalizations, or about 7.5 covid hospitalizations per 100,000 residents (based on an 874,000 population). This represents a 29 percent drop from last week. On the other hand, ICU patients are back in double digits (12). The California Department of Public Health reports as of August 30, there were 69 covid patients in SF hospitals with 12 patients in ICU. For the week ending August 28, the CDC says there were 58 new admissions, a 25 percent decrease from the previous week. The CDC won’t say (like state and local officials) which hospitals are included in their survey. DPH refuses to report on admissions, and continues to hide how many covid positive patients were hospitalized “for” covid, and how many “with” covid.

The latest report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with 15 covid patients and 11 ICU beds available, while across the Mission, CPMC had 11 covid patients and 5 ICU beds available. Of 105 reported covid patients in the City, 44 were at either SFGH or UCSF. Usually, the two hospitals generally account for 50 percent or more of the covid patients. This has not held during the recent wave. At least 81 ICU beds are available among reporting hospitals (which do not include the Veterans Administration or Laguna Honda). The California DPH reports that as of August 30, SF had 89 ICU beds available. Whether those beds are actually “staffed” neither the city nor the state will say.

Between June 27 and August 26, DPH recorded 1,032 new infections among Mission residents (a decrease of 10 percent from our last report) or 176 new infections per 10,000 residents. During that period, Bayview Hunters Point had the highest rate at 306 new infections per 10,000 residents. It was the only neighborhood in the City with a rate over 300. Of 38 neighborhoods, 10 had rates above 200 per 10,000 residents, 9 in the east and southeast sectors of the City. Lakeshore, the least vaccinated neighborhood, had a rate of 135 per 100,000 residents

DPH reports on August 23, the 7-day average of daily new infections recorded in the City dropped to 152 or approximately 17.4 new infections per 100,000 residents (based on an 874,000 population), a decrease of approximately 12 percent from last week. According to DPH, the 7-day average infection rate among vaccinated residents was 15.8 per 100,000 “fully vaccinated” residents and 49.9 per 100,000 unvaccinated residents. It is unclear whether “fully vaccinated” means 2, 3 or 4 doses. The New York Times said the 7-day average on August 23 was 176. On August 30, the Times says the 7-day average is 171, a 19 percent decrease over the past two weeks. Wastewater monitoring shows covid declining in the City’s southeast sewers (well below where it was last month) and rising a bit in the west. This report comes from the Stanford model.

As of August 26, DPH says Latinxs have had a 9.9 percent positivity rate so far in August; Asians 9.8 percent; Pacific Islanders 8.6 percent; Whites 7.3 percent; Native Americans 6.9 percent; Blacks 6.7 percent; and Multi-racials have had a positivity rate of 6.5 percent so far in August.

On August 23, the 7-day rolling Citywide average positivity rate dropped 7 percent during the past week to 8.1 percent, the lowest positivity rate since April 30. Since last week, the average daily testing dropped approximately 4 percent. It is the lowest average daily testing number since June 6, 2020. Between June 27 and August 26 (of this year), the Mission had a positivity rate of 11.7 percent, a 6.4 percent drop from last week’s report.

Since August 18, 1,366 San Francisco residents received their first or second shot. Vaccination rates in SF show virtually no change for the past two or three months. 90 percent of all San Franciscans have received one shot, 85 percent two shots and 64 percent have received at least one booster. As of August 30, DPH estimates 70 percent of Asian San Franciscans have received at least one booster; Whites 59 percent; Latinxs 57 percent; Pacific Islanders 55 percent; Native Americans 52 percent; and 51 percent of Blacks have received at least one booster.

The total number of covid-related deaths in San Francisco has surpassed 1,000. Although the case fatality rate is substantially down, the absolute number of deaths continues to rise. Twenty-three new covid-related deaths have been reported since our last report, bringing the total since the beginning of the year to 310. July had the sixth-highest monthly death total recorded during the pandemic. DPH refuses to report how many were vaccinated. It only provides cumulative information on race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status. According to DPH “COVID-19 deaths are suspected to be associated with COVID-19. This means COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death or significant condition on the death certificate.” Using a phrase like “suspected to be associated with” indicates the difficulty in determining a covid death. The fog gets denser as DPH reports, as it has for months, only 21 of the deaths are known to have had no underlying conditions, or comorbidities. DPH only supplies cumulative demographic numbers on deaths.

The lack of reliable infection numbers makes R Number estimates very uncertain. Covid R Estimation on August 26 estimated the San Francisco R Number at 1.01 while its estimate for the California R Number on August 29 was 1.03. The ensemble, on August 28, estimated the San Francisco R Number at .94 and the California R Number at .83. Note: Only one model in the ensemble shows SF above 1.

Since August 1, there have been 41 recorded infections and 1 death in nursing homes (“skilled nursing facilities”). In Single Room Occupancy hotels (“SROs”) there have been 75 recorded infections and 1 death.

As of August 26, DPH reports 80 infections so far this month among the City’s unhoused. The total number of unhoused covid deaths reported by DPH is 13.

