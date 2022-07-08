Welcome back to neighborhood notes, the weekly notes of what’s going on around the neighborhood. With no time to waste, let’s get right to it.

Yellow Moto

If you missed the news, Yellow Moto Pizzeria moved into the neighborhood late June, replacing what was Flour + Water pizzeria. The spot at 702 Valencia St. officially opened for business on July 6.

On Sunday July 10, there will be soft serve and kid’s cheese pizzas available from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for an opening celebration. Online ordering will begin starting Sunday; until then, people can dine in or carry out at the restaurant.

The Women’s Building Reopens

The Women’s Building, a center that provides community services and advocates for women’s rights, reopened their doors on July 1.

Their community resource room also reopened for drop-in hours Monday through Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Remote bilingual service is still available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go here for more information.

Breakfast Little

No longer little, the breakfast spot Breakfast Little is moving to a bigger site at 3275 22nd St. near Valencia Street.

To celebrate the move, there is a grand opening party on July 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with food, a live DJ and lots of coffee! Make sure to get there early, the first 100 customers get free agua fresca.

Curb Management on Valencia

With the increased competition for curb spaces between customers, residents and loaders, the Valencia Bikeway Project team will develop a curb management plan to bring more curb space along Valencia Street and to help address the double parking between 15th and 24th streets.

The team made a survey for business owners, employees and locals in the area to provide input.

Sunday Streets Valencia

Sunday Streets is coming to Valencia Street! The street festival will take place on Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Valencia Street between Duboce Avenue and 26th Street.

Come enjoy a full day with a rock-climbing wall, local vendors and many other family activities.

Find a map, the list of other activities and more information here.

Mucho Mambo

Come participate in free salsa and mambo dance lessons Thursday for Mucho Mambo!

The dance lessons will take place at Salesforce Park, located at 425 Mission St., and is open to everyone at all levels, including anyone with no salsa or mambo experience. No partner is required to participate.

The lessons will take place from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Stay behind for the social afterwards from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Bringing The Future to Union Square

Sundown Cinema is taking place at Union Square Park, at 333 Post St., on Friday, July 8.

The movie for this week will be Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.Seating will be available at 6:30 p.m. and the movie rolls at 8:30 p.m. Buy tickets for VIP seating here.

For the full lineup of free summer movies at parks across the city, go here.

Dolores Park Cleanup

Love Dolores is hosting a clean up in Dolores Park on July 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Gloves and other equipment will be provided. Make sure to bring water bottles, sunscreen and some snacks!

Sign up to volunteer here.

Free Community Day

Every Second Saturday is Community Day at the Museum of the African Diaspora, 1337 Mission St near Washburn Street.

Free admission for all exhibitions will be available July 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an interactive, family-art activity from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For a list of the exhibitions and to register, go here.

Music of Selena

The SF Symphony’s “Music of Selena” concert will take place on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave. at Hayes Street.

The program will feature hits from Tejano music star Selena with featured vocalist Isabel Marie Sánchez.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go here.