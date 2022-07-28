Welcome back to our weekly neighborhood notes. Read on to find out what’s happening around the area.

Third Culture in the Mission

Third Culture, known for Mochi Muffins, opened its San Francisco location at 1186 Valencia Street at 23rd earlier this week.

The Indonesian bakery has two other established locations, one in Berkeley and the other in Walnut Creek. Another San Francisco location is coming to 549 Irving St. in the Inner Sunset.

The spot is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a menu featuring a variety of Matcha, donuts and CBD drinks.

Boys Go to Jupiter

Boys Go to Jupiter, a play from Word for Word, will have its final weekend at the Z Space: 450 Florida Street between 17th and Mariposa.

Catch a showing Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

More information about the play and tickets are here.

Art Displays at Pancho Villa

Arte Latino SFCA, an artist collaborative curating exhibitions featuring art from local artists, has a new display at Pancho Villa Taqueria 3071 16th St. near Valencia.

Artwork by Susana Goofier from her latest series, Amor a La Michoacana, can be seen on the walls of the local taqueria Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Grab a mission-style burrito and check out the paintings.

National Night Out

It’s that time of the year for National Night Out, a community building campaign seeking to promote togetherness and safer communities across the city.

On Aug. 2, neighborhoods will host block parties featuring music, contests and visits from local police officers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In the Mission, the night out will take place at Mission Playground on Valencia Street between 19th and 20th. For Bayview, the fun happens at the Bayview Opera House: 4705 3rd St. In Excelsior, go to Balboa Park at 1 Sgt John V Young Ln.

Find the different block parties happening in other neighborhoods here.

Ice Cream for Abortion Funds

The Ruby, a work and gathering space for women and non-binary artists, is having a neighborhood party and fundraiser for the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Besides having savory bites from York Street Coffee, there will be wines from Lula and the Browne Estate as well as ice cream inspired by Jennifer Ng’s Ice Cream Travel Guide.

The party takes place Aug. 5 at York Street Coffee on York and 25th streets. Register for the event here.

Art at the Castro Country Club

The latest artwork from Mário Pires Cordeiro will be showcased at the Castro Country Club through Aug. 31.

Inspired by modern architecture and geometry, the Portuguese immigrant focuses on color to explore the symbolic and cultural meanings imposed on it by society.

The Country Club, a sober community center, is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is located at 4058 18th St. Near Castro.

A Pop-in and Pop-Up

El Chato, the new Spanish taverna, is hosting a “Pop-in and Pop-up” bathroom release party at their live location on Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

While the spot is not quite yet open, come out for a party with murals, tapas and por supuesto, wine.

The party takes place at 2301 Bryant St., at 21st.

Saturday Soul Party

They say that music is good for the soul. Well, come out July 30 for a Soul Party at Knockout, 3223 Mission St., near the crux of Mission and Valencia.

Dance to the music and mixes from different DJs including Phengren Oswald, Paul Paul and Oh Hell Noel a.k.a Sweater Funk.

The fun begins at 9 p.m. and is $5 to enter. Proof of vaccination is required for admission.