Low voter turnout is becoming something of a trend in San Francisco.

Today, one day before the June 7 election, preliminary data shows that around 21 percent of registered voters citywide have submitted a ballot.

That is lower than the day-before turnout in all our recent elections. Going back less than a year to the September 2021 election, turnout was at 49 percent the day before the ballots closed. In February 2022 it was 24 percent, and in April 2022 it was 22 percent.

Take a look at which neighborhoods have received the most votes thus far.

Data updated on June 6 at 4 p.m. Data from San Francisco Department of Elections.

Voters are being asked to decide on no fewer than 8 propositions in this election, including the controversial recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Primaries for a number of state and federal positions are also on the ballot.

Be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live coverage of the election results. Initial results are expected to be released tomorrow evening at 8:45 p.m.