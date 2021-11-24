When a median barrier went up in mid-October at 24th and Shotwell streets – an effort to keep Shotwell a “slow street” – the complaints started coming in.

By last week, Calle 24 Latino Cultural District began a petition to the mayor, the MTA, and the Board of Supervisors to remove the barriers. The petition claimed the barrier would prevent the Carnaval festival and other cultural events that use the route, and called it a “psychological” barrier “that has triggered the trauma of displacement.”

Within six days, the petition received over 2,900 signatures.

Today, the SFMTA heeded the community organizers’ call and agreed to remove the barriers, but stood by the original decision to erect them. The barrier “resulted from five months of community outreach and engagement,” over a dozen community meetings, and took into account input from over 1,000 residents, including Calle 24, said the SFMTA’s Deputy Spokesperson Stephen Chun in an email.

“In response to community event/parade space on 24th Street, we will be removing the diverters on 24th Street … to enable community events to continue as they would before the median delineators were installed…” Chun wrote.

Carnaval festival’s executive producer Roberto Hernandez bemoaned the SFMTA’s “lack of coordination, lack of planning, lack of oversight.” He said the Slow Streets representatives he spoke with didn’t know about the planned lane removal just one block over on South Van Ness. “It’s a mess,” Hernandez said.

But more than anything, for Hernandez it was a matter of principle: in his view, the SFMTA didn’t plan with the community or show respect for the neighborhood’s culture or traditions.

The barriers were intended to prevent left turns onto Shotwell from 24th Street and force cars driving north and south on Shotwell to turn onto 24th Street, thereby keeping Shotwell slow — it is part of the Municipal Transportation Agency’s Slow Streets program to discourage cars in favor of pedestrians and cyclists during the pandemic.

Shotwell and three other streets have been designated as ongoing slow streets and the barriers were meant to enhance that status.

And while the barrier, made up of a series of short poles which can be driven over in case of emergencies, could have been removed as-needed for certain events, residents and business owners found plenty of other issues with it.

“Instead of fixing something, it’s also creating something,” said David Valencia, who works at the nearby Vigo by Western Union. Since the barrier went up, he’s been watching cars make illegal U-turns around it all day from his counter.

According to Valencia, the median was “a good start” but “not thought out.” As for gentrification, he said, there are plenty of other signifiers more egregious than a traffic median that the community could focus on.

Gamil Alamiri, who owns George’s Market across the street, said he didn’t even think the intersection had a speeding problem. In any case, he pointed out that the barriers are already broken after being installed for just a few weeks — a car drives over or around them every ten minutes, he said.

Alamiri’s longtime salesman who did not share his name added that “the stop sign was more than enough” to keep cars driving at a reasonable speed.

Others simply found the barrier to be a hassle for going about their daily business. Daniel Howard, who owns Shipyard K9 Supplies said he hated the new barrier, calling it too restricting. Parking was always an issue in the area, and now he and his partner have to plan ahead and are forced to make unnecessary U-turns.

Brenda Rodriguez, an employee at Wise Sons Jewish Deli said that she has noticed FedEx and UPS drivers, as well as her own deli’s large delivery trucks growing frustrated with the barrier.

She speculated that the barrier might be a way to prevent sideshows in the middle of the intersection, even though she didn’t think that happens often. As a member of the San Francisco LowRider Council, Rodriguez had signed Calle 24’s petition to ensure her car club would be able to use all of 24th Street for cruising.

Some, like Ileana Mar, welcomed that the median effectively slowed the traffic on the block. Mar has lived near the intersection on Shotwell Street for 11 years, and said she was excited about Slow Streets because her family’s cars have been swiped by speeding cars more than once.

Since the median was installed, Mar noticed that many cars had no choice but to slow down, especially when other cars were around.

“I do think that it has been an effective measure at making the block that I live on safer,” Mar said. Even so, she supported Calle 24’s petition to remove the barrier, agreeing that it was too visually prominent and triggering of displacement and gentrification.

Speed bumps, for example, could more subtly resolve the speeding issue, Mar said. She hopes that when the barrier is removed, something equally effective will replace it.

For now, it appears the parades and cruising will go on. The SFMTA is working on a new design plan that will work for events “while still achieving Slow Street goals.”