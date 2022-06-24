Ingleside resident Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday evening by the SFPD after allegedly shooting two men and killing one on a Muni train on Wednesday morning.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail found probable cause to search and arrest Green in the East Bay city of Pittsburg. He was charged with homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a firearm in commission of a felony, police said Friday morning.

Green is reported to have been in a verbal argument with Nesta Bowen, 27, before 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Forest Hill Muni station, according to District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar. Around the time the train was leaving the station toward the Castro, gunshots were heard and Bowen was killed. A 70-year-old bystander was hit in the knee.

The SFPD could not confirm whether the photos of a “person of interest” released by police late Wednesday evening were of Green, citing their mugshot photo policy. A department spokesperson said the photo assisted in identifying Green as a suspect.

The day of the shooting, police reported officers arrived at Forest Hill station in response to reports of a shooting, but said that by the time they arrived at Castro station, Green had purportedly already fled.