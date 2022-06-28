Borderlands has moved its books to Haight Street and into a building Alan Beatts, the owner, purchased for the bookstore. Left behind was an assortment of furniture, some serious woodworking tools, and surprises like a small piano.

Beatts was at 866 Valencia St. on Thursday afternoon for the first day of a moving sale.



One person, stepping in for a look, remembered when the store was Engdahl’s Paint and Unfinished Furniture in the 1970s and earlier. She said someone in that old store played an accordion.

