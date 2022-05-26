Did Project Runway have this much build-up? Unlikely, but then San Francisco’s research into its next generation of trash bins has run for fewer seasons.

After nearly four years and $570,000 of in-depth investigation, design work and engineered prototypes, the city will preview and test a collection of trash bins in July.

The summer showing will include everything from an off-the-shelf low-end mesh basket to San Francisco’s own uniquely designed models, according to the Department of Public Works.

The city’s three unique couture designs will be up against three off-the-rack models. Each will be tested around the city for at least 60 days, DPW said.

One or more will be chosen to replace the city’s 3,300 existing bins.

“We are looking to disperse the cans geographically in terms of districts and neighborhoods, high-use corridors, quieter streets, bus stops, ” wrote Beth Rubenstein, the deputy director of policy and communications for the Department of Public Works.

There will be five prototypes each of the city’s three designs and four of each off-the-shelf model for a total of 27 trash cans, according to Rubenstein.

A can will sit in one location for 30 days and then be moved to a different location for another 30 days. QR codes on the cans will allow residents to offer comments. Presumably, the results will be published during the final decision-making process.

The city’s models

Courtesy of the Department of Public Works.

You’ve met these three comely designs during the Board of Supervisors debate. The final cost of producing each prototype has yet to be calculated but could be anywhere from $12,000 to $20,000 – the Supes allocated $427,000 to build the 15 prototypes.

It is unclear how much each will cost the city to mass-produce. Estimates during the approval process ran the gamut from $2,000 to $5,000, meaning the final bill for replacing the city’s 3,300 bins with one of these will range from $6.6 million to $16.5 million.

The off-the-shelf models

Courtesy of the Department of Public Works.

Steven Thompson, director of marketing and sales, estimates the delivered per-can cost on a large order of the BearSavers at $1,500 a can but warns that freight costs are always a moving target so that could move up – or down. They are not smart cans, but sensors can be added and that is probably why the city estimates the cost at $2,000 a can.

Already, six of these cans are in Hayes Valley where so far, the feedback has been excellent, says Thompson.

It’s a relatively new product, also used in Los Angeles, Thompson said.

The RenBin, produced by Victor Stanley, costs $2,800 a piece, according to DPW. Victor Stanley’s media representative has not returned our request for more information.

And, neither has Global Industrial’s rep on the open wire mesh, which runs at $600 a can.

Replacing the city’s 3,300 bins with one of these off-the-shelf models would add up to $5 million to $6.6 million for the BearSaver; $9.2 million for the RenBin; and $1.9 million for the wire mesh.

Let us know when you spot a new bin!