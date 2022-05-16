Your coworker is out sick. Your favorite restaurant just closed after reporting an outbreak. Even that friend who survived each Covid-19 surge sans infection has suddenly tested positive.

You’re not crazy, according to Dr. Carina Marquez, a UCSF associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases. “There’s a surge in San Francisco,” she confidently told the Latino Task Force during a meeting Monday.

Though mask rules have relaxed in the Bay Area, “this is really the time” to start putting them back on, Marquez said. Most effective: KF94s, KN95s, and N95s.

At present, San Francisco is reporting a 9.2 percent positivity rate and 372 new cases during the seven-day average. The highest citywide rate in the pandemic has been 2,377 new cases for a seven-day average during January 2022 when omicron swarmed the city and post-holiday travelers returned and began testing again.

The 9.2 percent is likely an undercount, as the reliance on at-home tests rise in popularity and are not reported to public health departments who create Covid-19 data charts. The highest new case rates over the past two months are located in Chinatown and Visitacion Valley.

The positivity rate is even higher at the local Unidos en Salud testing site on 24th and Capp streets — a staggering 19 percent. This is more than double what it was the first week of April, at 8 percent.

The BA.2 omicron variant, the sub-variant of the omicron variant, is more contagious than its predecessor and the dominating coronavirus strain in San Francisco and the nation. In mid-April, BA.2 omicron showed up in roughly 30 percent of the positive test samples at Unidos, but by month’s end was the strain of 100 percent of positive samples.

This shows “the virus is changing” and “evolving quite rapidly,” Marquez said.

Variants BA.3 and BA.4, also sub-variants of omicron, are hitting South Africa. It’s too early to tell what effects those variants have on hospitalizations.

Fortunately, the way to fend off disease remains the same. Those 50-years-old and older qualify for a second booster or fourth vaccine, and uninsured individuals who qualify can get their shot through San Francisco General Hospital.

Those who get vaccinated have 10-times less of a risk of death from Covid-19 than those who are unvaccinated. San Francisco data show that the seven-day average for unvaccinated residents is 82 cases, but 40 cases for vaccinated residents. At present, 84 percent of San Franciscans have completed their entire vaccine series.

Minimizing times indoors and increasing indoor ventilation — where new, fresh air can come in and stale air gets pushed out — is also key. So is masking.

It’s also time to increase low-barrier access to community vaccines and treatment like oral paxoloid pills, Marquez said. There are more non-Latinx residents than Latinx who use monoclonal antibody therapies, or treatment that can reduce the effects of Covid-19 infection.

Education can help narrow these inequities. “We don’t want these disparities to happen,” Marquez said.

