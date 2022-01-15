With the explosion of Omicron cases, many small businesses and especially Mission restaurants have flipped their chairs up on the tables, closed their front doors, and hung a “CLOSED” sign on the front door. For some, the closure is temporary, while others are gone for good.

“We want to make money, but we don’t want people to get sick,” said Juan San Mames, owner of Xanath Organic Ice Cream on Valencia Street, which plans to open by the end of the month. “This new round of Covid seems to be more contagious than before so we are going to see what happens at the end of the month.”

“Our business is not that great in the winter,” said Mames. But this week, they could have benefited from warmer weather.

Two blocks away from the struggling ice-cream shop is Flour & Water Pizzeria. “We worry about the possible exposure to the virus. So we allowed everyone to go get tested and get some rest,” said An-Gloria, the general manager. It has been closed since Tuesday and plans to reopen next Monday.

And, while closed, they are still working. This afternoon, An-Gloria said they were working on a collaboration with Netflix for a “small project” featuring their famous Neapolitan pizza and sleek floorspace.

Like other businesses, Flour & Water has been forced to confront the difficult reality of operating during Omicron. “You can’t really plan anything, you can only pivot just to make sure your staff is safe,” said An-Gloria.

Also on this list are three Valencia Street restaurants: Arizmendi Bakery, which also closed due to a shortage of staff; Boogaloos, which closed due to Covid-19 and just pushed back an opening date originally set for today; and the pâtisserie Craftsman & Wolves, which closed yesterday and today for staff Covid testing.

Other small businesses are also struggling, but not necessarily because of Covid-19. One of them is ABC Locksmith on 18th and Mission Street. “Due to illness, not covid, we will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Possibly the 1st of the year,” they said. The Wells Fargo’s branch at 16th and Mission Street was also temporarily closed on Friday.

Earlier this week, El Capitan Taqueria permanently closed its location on 14th and Guerrero Street, which was just opened in early 2020.

Mau, the Vietnamese restaurant on Valencia and 18th Street, has moved to the East Cut. “Our lease at the Valencia location was coming to an end and we found a new opportunity downtown at 180 Spear,” wrote owner Hung Dang in an email to Mission Local.

Even so, Mau’s business model has changed for the new location. With less space in the kitchen, it will switch to a fast casual model of service and condense their menu offerings.

Dang said, “Our time on Valencia was a blast, but it’s time to move on and explore new opportunities.”

Francisco Garcia. Photo by Yujie Zhou.

Others are trying to get through the crisis by simply cutting business hours. Café de Olla has moved its long-observed closing time from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m., after losing 80 percent of its customers when the building it is housed began a two-week shutdown, according to co-owner Francisco Garcia. Plus, “There are less people in the street,” he said.

Opened in December, 2019, new restaurants like Café de Olla weren’t able to get help from the government during the last wave of Covid-19. Although they’ve managed to sustain the business, Garcia still feels “overwhelmed.” With only two people running the restaurant five days a week, he sometimes feels he’s “suffering from depression” and “a little down.”

Still, Garcia is feeling optimistic for the future. “We will come back,” he said.