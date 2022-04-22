Another week in sunny San Francisco; another rich and varied slate of events. Art lovers in particular, take note – there are heaps of free exhibitions, concerts, and performances coming up over the next few days.

Let’s dive in.

New solo exhibition at Voss Gallery

Image courtesy of Voss Gallery.

At 6 p.m. tonight, Voss Gallery at Bartlett and 24th Streets will be unveiling their newest exhibition – “Figuratively Speaking,” a collection of paintings and murals from LA’s urban artist Ernie Steiner.

Tonight’s three-hour special viewing will include burlesque and DJ performances. As well as seeing Steiner’s work, which is influenced by graffiti, skateboarding, and pop culture, attendees will be able to view a selection of pieces from 20 regional artists in the gallery’s lower level.

Tickets are free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP.

City career fair

Do you have an insatiable appetite for civic duty? Well, you are in luck, conscientious citizen.

The City and County of San Francisco are hosting a “career resource fair” this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza. A smörgåsbord of city agencies will be there to share job opportunities, details about apprenticeship programs, and more.

You can register and find out more about the fair here.

Porter Vintage pop-ups

Mission clothing store Porter Vintage is popping up all over the place this weekend.

Until Sunday, you’ll find them at the Romy Flower Shop at 714 Valencia St. from noon until 8 p.m., and they’ll be making an appearance at the Valencia art corridor too.

As if that weren’t enough, Porter Vintage will be hosting their annual “Parking Lot Clearance Sale” on Sunday at the City Station, 701 Valencia St. A proportion of their proceeds will go towards the non-profit Mission Food Hub.

More details are available on the Porter Vintage Instagram account.

A Song of Triumph premiere

Image courtesy of Community Music Center.

This Saturday at 1 p.m., Maestro Curtis’ latest creation is bursting to life in the Yerba Buena Gardens, at 700 Mission St.

The concert will offer “a journey of Black roots music and triumph through song,” from hymns to field songs rooted in slavery to contemporary tunes. A whole laundry list of top-draw musical talent will be guest-starring in the performance.

The concert is part of the Community Music Center’s centennial celebrations, and attendance is free. You can find out more on the Community Music Center website.

Valencia art corridor

On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month – and that includes tomorrow – Valencia Street closes between 16th and 17th Streets for the Valencia art corridor.

In place of traffic, you’ll find art, live music, comedy, poetry, and food galore. The event will run from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., so you won’t even need to get up early.

POWER ON art auction

Image courtesy of Southern Exposure.

The art will simply not stop coming this weekend.

Southern Exposure’s annual art auction will kick off at 6 p.m. this Saturday, hosted both online and at their gallery at 3030 20th St. Over 120 artworks will be up for bidding, from both up-and-coming and well-established talents from across the Bay.

If you opt to join the event in person, you can expect “entertainment from local performers, delicious hors d’oeuvres from Komaaj, delectable cocktails from Trick Dog and Mommenpop, tasty beer from Fort Point, [and] wine from Ultraviolet.”

Tickets are not cheap, but there are more affordable options for live streaming the event. You can browse ticket availability here.

Día de los Libros

Image courtesy of San Francisco Public Library.

This Sunday, from noon until 4 p.m., the public library will be celebrating all things bookish at Parque Niños Unidos.

Children of all ages are invited to enjoy stories, music from Chulita Vinyl Club and La Familia Peña-Govea, arts and crafts, and the library’s bookmobile.

Attendance is free. You can find out more on the San Francisco Public Library website.

West African dance class

Image courtesy of the Drawing Room.

Fancy learning something totally new?

Next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., you can catch a demonstration of Guinean dance from Mission native Maria Young at the Drawing Room at 780 Valencia St. And after her performance, Young will be leading a class to teach you the fundamentals of the style.

The performance and class are both free. Young asks that you inquire directly about bringing children to the class.

Re-entry resource and career fair

Next Tuesday at 701 Alabama St., the Latino Task Force is hosting a career fair specifically to help people re-enter the workforce after an absence.

The event aims to provide all manner of resources – such as résumé support and practice interviews – and attendees will also get the opportunity to meet employers.

You can find out more and register for the career fair here.