What’s up everyone! If you haven’t been enjoying spring yet, April is definitely the month to get off your butts and head outside. There’s the Cesar Chavez parade and 415 Day and 4/20… in other words, it’s time to get Four loko! We got you on the news and the events. Let’s go!

Neighborhood notes

Paint the town

Let’s put some heart into the heart of the Mission. The nonprofit Calle 24 Latino Cultural District is launching an economic recovery program dubbed Calle Limpia Corazón Contento, and one way they think the corazón will be contento is by adding art to the neighborhood. To prevent unwanted graffiti and maintain the gorgeous aesthetics of the street, Calle 24 is commissioning muralists to paint “micro-murals” on the walls of local storefronts on 24th. All the artists will be paid and create their works on May 7.

Express your interest in applying by sending an email to marketingliason@calle24sf.org by April 13 at 5:00 p.m.

Valencia affordable two-bedrooms

You ever dream about living in Valencia? Me too. But we’re in the city, not Spain, so you’ll have to settle for Valencia Street. The Mayor’s Office of Housing announced a new unit opened for *sale* on 135 Valencia St. near McCoppin Street. It’s a 2-bedroom and approximately 930 square ft. and could be yours for $875,000 — plus roughly $517 in Homeowner Association dues. To qualify, you can’t earn more than 134 percent of the 2021 area median income, or between $142,000 for a family of two and $178,500 for a family of four.

But again, it’s the city, so you have to grab it while you can (and under certain standards). Applications open through the city’s housing portal, DAHLIA, from April 11 at 8 a.m. to April 15 at 5 p.m. An open house occurs this Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. Check out the listing here.

The Spice Jar welcomes Chef Rahman

A new cook? Now that’s spicy. It’s been seven years since the Spice Jar opened on Bryant Street, and you know what they say — seven is a lucky number! That luck takes the form of Chef Rahman, who is the restaurant’s new chef from Tokyo. Rahman will bring a bunch of new Japanese-themed dishes to the Mission, and bolster the skills of OG chefs Hernan and Francisco.

Visit Spice Jar at 2500 Bryant St. near 23rd Street. Call (415) 829-3668 or visit their website for more information on hours, takeout, menu, and reservations.

Pop’s Bar and First Thursdays

Thirsty Thursdays, meet First Thursdays. Pop’s, aka everybody’s favorite neighborhood bar, is throwin’ it down TONIGHT Thursday, April 7. Step one: Down a cocktail. Step two: Get on down. The City Kid 415 will be putting on “quality slappers” at 10 p.m. Slide through at 2800 24th St.

Media Noche reopens Happy Hour

Attention jokers, smokers, and midnight tokers: Why not get your kicks a bit earlier by swapping your bong for brew? The casual Cuban sandwich joint Media Noche on 3465 19th St. announced a happy hour to get you through the weekdays. Enjoy some low prices on sangria, wine, mimosas and beer, and get a bowl of some complimentary “munchie mix” on Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. Salud!

What to do this weekend…

Cesar Chavez Day

It’s the place you’ll want to be. Cesar Chavez Day passed, but the free party is just getting started! Come hang out for a festival and a parade this Saturday, April 9. (It’s been so long, right?) The festival will be between Folsom and Bryant streets along Calle 24/24th Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meanwhile, a parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Dolores Park between 19th and Dolores streets and heads down to 24th Street, too. The day will be abundant with lowriders, arts and crafts, live performances, family-friendly games, and of course, honor for the great Cesar Chavez.

Find more information here.

Records sale Little Spot

If you want a little music, we know a Little Spot. Little Spot Cafe, dutifully tended to by some of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet, expands beyond coffees this Saturday and dives into records. That’s right, on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complement your Cesar Chavez Day by picking up some lowrider soul and doowop cassettes, CDs, LP records, and probably any other antiquated form of recorded music.

The cafe is located at 1199 South Van Ness Ave. near 23rd Street. Call (415) 550-1800 or visit their website for more information.

Movies and maiz

Lend your ears to Brava Theater’s maiz-themed movie night. On Saturday, Brava Theater presents Gustavo Vazquez’s prize-winning Los Guardianes del Maíz and Mateo Hinojosa and Rowen White’s 7-minute short, Seed Mother: Coming Home. After that, Chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros from Oakland’s Bombera joins the filmmakers in a panel discussion on “Keeping Native Corn.” Flicks kick off at 7:00 p.m., discussion starts at 8:15 p.m. Buy tickets here to support Brava and women in the arts. It’s $20 for the screening and discussion, but students get in for $10.

And get in the mindset beforehand by checking out Brava’s recently revived blog. The latest post highlights the cultural significance of maiz in inidigenous communities.

Brava is located 2781 24th St. For more information, contact (415) 641-7657 or info@brava.org.

Letter writing to incarcerated queer folk

It’s April, meaning it’s officially Aries szn. Wish a happy birthday to queer or trans incarcerated folk in a letter-writing event this Saturday, April 9 ALL DAY! Sour Cherry Comics teams up with Black and Pink, a prison abolitionist organization dedicated to the queer community. At one point in the day, a representative from Black and Pink will give a presentation on their organization and how interested parties can stay in touch. Sour Cherry will take care of the pens, stamps, envelopes, and give addresses to send your notes to. Just bring your creativity and well wishes.

Sour Cherry is located at 3187 16th St. Contact (415) 780-3513 or follow their Instagram for more information.

Lucha Libre

It’s all love for Lucha Libre. Watch fighters La Migra, Dragon Lee, Misterioso and more fight it out at John O’Connell High School Saturday April 9. Doors open at 6 p.m. First come first serve. Tickets cost $50 for the front row, $40 for the second row, $30 for ringside seats beyond that, and $15 for general admission. See it live at John O’Connell High School at 2355 Folsom St. This event was presented by El Faro Restaurant, John O’Connell and Cricket. Call El Faro at (415) 647-3716 to buy tickets or get yours online.

El Rio and T4T

Down some coffee and best your outfit, because T4T is back! Yup, the party for trans folk and allies hits up El Rio this Saturday, April 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There’s a lineup of great sets, and a perfect patio to dance on. El Rio is located at 3158 Mission St. near Cesar Chavez Street. For more information, visit their website, call (415) 282-3325 or visit their Instagram.

Mark your calendars

Uptown Day

Get your uptown funk on at Uptown Day (also known as the late owner Scott Ellsworth’s birthday). DJ Geezer and DJ Puddlepalms will be in attendance and brainstorm your favorite Uptown memories, because there will be a story-time. Join in on the fun at Uptown at 200 Capp St. on Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. Visit the website or contact (415) 861-8231 for more information.

Mamma mia, here we go again!

ABBA: The Movie shows at Roxie: The Theater on May 12 and May 14. There’s been 50 years of ABBA, and some of you reading this feel a bit old right now. But it’s okay! Watching the remastered documentary/concert film will transport you back to your sweet, 17, dancing queen days. Get your tickets here.

The Roxie Theater is located 3117 16th St. Contact (415) 863-1087 or info@roxie.com for more information.

Healthy Lives Event / Evento Vidas Saludables

Don’t forget to take care of you! A slew of Mission nonprofits and agencies like Mission Economic Development Agency, Mission Neighborhood Health Center, and the Jamestown Community Center are hosting a Healthy Lives Event fair on April 23. Swing by In Chan Kajaal Park by 17th and Folsom streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and get access to all the resources you need (y si, hablan espanol). Get your Covid-19 vaccines for children 12 and up and Covid-19 tests for all ages, especially as new variants come upon us. While you’re at it, test your blood pressure, for HIV, your mental health, oh my! In addition, the organizations can connect you to food support, and housing and financial services.

For a vaccine appointment call 415-226-9345.

Kings and Queens only

Do you have what it takes to be the King and/or queen of Carnaval? Well, you have to prove it — by dancing. Carnaval’s annual King and Queen Competition starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, where participants will compete in samba, salsa, and soca to be the official Carnaval ambassadors. Ambassadors lead the televised Carnaval parade on Sunday, May 29 and earn $500 in cold-hard cash.

Later on April 30, KQED Live will co-present Creating the Future of Carnval San Francisco, where the new King and Queen will talk with KQED en Español host Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli about Carnaval’s legacy. The panel includes Mission giants Rodrigo Ehecatl Duran, Carnaval San Francisco’s new executive director; Roberto Hernández and Martha Estrella, Carnaval San Francisco’s previous executive directors; and Nancy Obregon, retired SFUSD teacher and CANA board member. Come watch in person at KQED’s new office on 2601 Mariposa St., or livestream it. It’s $30 in-person to watch the King and Queen Compettion, $10 to view online. The panel is $10 in-person, and free online. Buy tickets for the competition here, and the panel here. For more general information about Carnaval, go here.

CARIÑO and Mild Universe

Celebrate Earth Day with Mild Universe at The Chapel. The band, featuring the Mission’s CoffeeShop barista Sam on drums, will play some groovy disco featuring live saxophone!!! and excellent vocals (plus some really cool outfits.) Stick around for Gloomy June and the opening act, CARIÑO. CARIÑO hails from Spain and promises a fun night of pop-punk with “touches of surf” and “highly addictive lyrics.”

Buy tickets here for $20, or $25 at the door. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within two days for a PCR test or within one for an antigen test. The Chapel is on 777 Valencia St. near 19th Street. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

Gray Area mixer

Why not mix it up at the Gray Area mixer? Gray Area Theater is celebrating its members with a cocktail party Friday, April 22. There will be visuals courtesy of the Gray Area community, a DJ, and drinks of course! If you’re already a member, click here to RSVP for free. Tickets can also be purchased on a sliding scale of $5 to $50. Email wade@grayarea.org or call (415) 843-1423 if you have queries. Wish to become a member? Click here.

Gray Area/Grand Theater is located at 2665 Mission St. near 23rd Street.

One-time $60 $120 $300 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $25 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $300 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate Now