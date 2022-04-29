King & Queen Competition

Carnaval is coming up next month, and this weekend, you can meet the contestants for king and queen as they dance to Latin rhythms in competition for their crowns and titles.

The contest will be held at KQED headquarters at 2601 Mariposa St. on Saturday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For tickets to the show, click here.

Cinco de Mayo bike rideout

Mission Food Hub is hosting a bike rideout this Sunday with NorCal Pedal Gang, to raise awareness about the environment, health, and the increase in food prices due to inflation, cost of gas, housing and other basic needs.

On May 1, show up at John O’Connell High School at 10 a.m. and get a free breakfast burrito. The ride kicks off at 1 p.m. and head toward the De Young Museum. If you make it all the way back to the Mission, you can also enjoy a free dinner back at John O’Connell High.

For details on the event and timing, click here. To donate to the cause, click here or mail check to CANA – Mission Food Hub at 1333 Florida St. San Francisco, CA 94110.

Frida Kahlo Celebration

The hosts of Carnaval SF are throwing an immersive Frida Kahlo celebration for Cinco de Mayo. The event will support Carnaval SF’s new (and first) very own brick and mortar home. The organization says its roots in the Mission go back to 1978, and after five evictions since 2009, they are excited to move into the Cultural Arts Healing Center at 681 Florida St.

The immersive experience on May 5 will be held at 10 South Van Ness Ave — come in your best traditional attire, a la Frida. There will be a 7pm VIP reception and 7:30pm show for $50, or you can catch the late show at 8:30pm for just $30. Register here.

Una Noche de Tango:

The Red Poppy House at 23rd and Folsom is reopening its in-person performance series tonight, April 28, with two shows of “Una Noche de Tango.” Catch some classic Argentinian tango music while you can; although we miss the days of Red Poppy spilling into the streets, the hosts are limiting attendance to 25 people per show.

For tickets, and showtimes, visit here. For event details on Facebook, click here.

Drag-Burlesque show:

Milk SF — “Your Queer Community Cafe” — is hosting a free Drag-Burlesque show on Saturday, April 30, with tips going to a fundraiser for a community member with leukemia. Show up at 302 Valencia St. near 14th Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fool[ishly Optimistic]

Medicine for Nightmares is hosting a night of poetry and music tonight for the debut of Katie Aliféris’s debut book, Fool[ishly Optimistic]. The event will be today, April 28, at the 3036 24th St. bookstore and gallery from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.