After a quick deliberation of only a few hours, a jury on Thursday morning found Luis Gutierrez guilty of first-degree murder and torture.

Gutierrez, now convicted of stabbing Ronnie Goodman, Jr. 39 times in 2014, appeared outwardly unmoved by the verdict that may put him in prison for life. Members of Goodman’s family in the audience hugged each other and silently wiped away tears.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Brendan Conroy had warned the court that there was to be “no display of any emotion on either side” before the jury returned from its deliberations, and threatened to remove those who disobeyed in contempt of the court.

Outside Department 25, Goodman’s mother Sherry Baltodano said she can breathe now that the verdict was in, seven and a half years after the incident.

“I just gave all the praises to God,” Baltodano said, tears in her eyes. “I’m just so emotional and overwhelmed just trying to process this now, but justice was served.”

“These cases are difficult for everyone involved. I am grateful for the hard work by the jury and the verdict they delivered. I am hopeful it helps bring closure for the victim’s family,” said prosecutor Sean Connolly.

Public defender Alex Lilien said the case and its outcome were “tragic all around,” and said he was concerned with the speed at which the jury convicted his client.

“We’re disappointed,” Lilien said. “I think that there was a lot of evidence showing that Luis was in the early stages of a psychotic disorder and genuinely believed that he was in danger.”

He had hoped the jury would see that Gutierrez believed he needed to defend himself, regardless of whether that was reasonable, and find him not guilty of first-degree murder.

In his closing arguments, Lilien yesterday outlined factors, including symptoms of mental illness, that made Gutierrez believe he needed to act in self-defense against Goodman.

Connolly meanwhile argued that Gutierrez was fully aware of his actions, and called the killing a premeditated murder.

Gutierrez was exiting a bus at 23rd and Mission Streets when he got into a dispute with Goodman and a friend. After getting away from the pair, Gutierrez testified that he went home and got his brother, who armed himself with a Taser, before the two went back out to find Goodman.

After an altercation at 24th and Capp streets, multiple witnesses saw the Gutierrez brothers stabbing and Tasing Goodman until he was lifeless on the ground.

After the verdict, the judge thanked the jury for its service despite multiple roadblocks during the trial, including the loss of alternate jurors, appointments and a Covid-19 exposure that affected the trial’s scheduling.

Gutierrez will appear in court again on May 2 to set a date for sentencing. His brother Javier was sentenced this morning to eight years in state prison as part of a plea deal with the District Attorney’s office. He has already served seven and a half years.

